Watch: Syria's Al-Assad flees to Russia, leaves behind ultra-secret luxury car garage

Syrian President, Al-Assad recently fled to Russia but has allegedly left behind a super rare car collection in Syria. Videos of the minister's alleged ultra-secret exotic car collection have gone viral on social media platforms Reddit and X. The car collection includes some extremely rare cars like the Ferrari F50, a red Lamborghini LM 002 truck and a Lamborghini Diablo.

The garage is more like a huge warehouse and contains countless other luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars. The cars are a super rare find not just for Syrians but even for car enthusiasts worldwide. The Ferrari F50 for instance is worth 2 to 4 million dollars (or approximately over ₹17 crore). The cars all seem to be maintained well.

Assads Lamborghini and other luxury cars in the hands of the Syrian rebels pic.twitter.com/xShJUaG3lK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 8, 2024

Al-Assad Garage: List of cars

At the start of the video, a Lexus LX, multiple Toyota FJ cruisers, a Toyota Tacoma and a Lamborghini can all be seen lined up together. Other SUVs also include a Chevrolet truck, a Land Rover and a Cadillac Escalade amongst countless other cars that are visibly tasting dust. Just next to the SUVs are a Mercedes S-Class and an Aston Martin Rapide.

Right next to these cars are the main treasures of the video, a Ferrari F50 with a V12 engine, a Ferrari F430 with a V8 and a Lamborghini Diablo with a V12 all in a bright red paint scheme and immaculate condition.

Moving further down the lane, the garage also houses an Audi R8, a Mercedes SLS AMG, a Mercedes SL-Class, a Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls Royce Ghost and an Audi S8. Apart from the exotic and sports cars, there are also some unconventional vehicles included in Bashir's collection, these include multiple unrecognisable ATVs, motorcycles and vans.

Although the cars are all unlocked, none of them have been fired up by those recording or standing around them in either of the two videos. The fate of these cars is now in the hands of the Syrian citizens around them.

