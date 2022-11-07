Watch: Snow and ice lead to 100-vehicle pile-up in this US state

A huge pile-up of around 100 vehicles was reported from Colorado, US after the state witnessed the season's first snow, the Denver Police Department reported on a social media post. As per the police, about 100 motorists were involved in the massive car crash caused by slick roads due to the first snow after the Denver metro area received two to five inches of snow overnight.

After the pileup, there was a road closure on both east-bound and west-bound lanes at N Kalamath Street to N Federal Boulevard. “Inoperable or vehicles where motorists were transported to the hospital are being towed to Lot C at Empower Field. Officers are working clear a path for other involved motorists to leave. We appreciate everyone’s patience," the police department's social media post read.

In another social media post, the police informed that the snowstorm wasn't the worst they've seen so far, yet it managed to make the roads slick across the Denver metro area. The police also advised the motorists to slow down and allow additional travel time due to the weather and heavy traffic caused by the massive pileup.

As per the Weather Company, this wasn't an isolated crash due to icy roads and several other multi-vehicle crashes were reported elsewhere, causing the Interstate 25 North ramp to US Highway 36 and a section of Central Park Boulevard to close.

The Denver Police Department has already issued Crash Alert in the city and has reminded the involved motorists only to call for help if someone is injured, the wreck is blocking the streets; city property, vehicles, or personnel are involved. They can also report if an involved driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol; or a driver fails to provide proof of insurance or driver's license.

