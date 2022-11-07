HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Snow And Ice Lead To 100 Vehicle Pile Up In This Us State

Watch: Snow and ice lead to 100-vehicle pile-up in this US state

The Denver Police Department has already issued Crash Alert in the city.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2022, 18:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
About 100 motorists were involved in the massive car crash caused by slick roads due to the first snow in Denver (9NEWS/YouTube)
About 100 motorists were involved in the massive car crash caused by slick roads due to the first snow in Denver (9NEWS/YouTube)
About 100 motorists were involved in the massive car crash caused by slick roads due to the first snow in Denver (9NEWS/YouTube)
About 100 motorists were involved in the massive car crash caused by slick roads due to the first snow in Denver

A huge pile-up of around 100 vehicles was reported from Colorado, US after the state witnessed the season's first snow, the Denver Police Department reported on a social media post. As per the police, about 100 motorists were involved in the massive car crash caused by slick roads due to the first snow after the Denver metro area received two to five inches of snow overnight.

After the pileup, there was a road closure on both east-bound and west-bound lanes at N Kalamath Street to N Federal Boulevard. “Inoperable or vehicles where motorists were transported to the hospital are being towed to Lot C at Empower Field. Officers are working clear a path for other involved motorists to leave. We appreciate everyone’s patience," the police department's social media post read.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

(Also watch: Land Rover Defender flips in air after crazy collision)

In another social media post, the police informed that the snowstorm wasn't the worst they've seen so far, yet it managed to make the roads slick across the Denver metro area. The police also advised the motorists to slow down and allow additional travel time due to the weather and heavy traffic caused by the massive pileup.

As per the Weather Company, this wasn't an isolated crash due to icy roads and several other multi-vehicle crashes were reported elsewhere, causing the Interstate 25 North ramp to US Highway 36 and a section of Central Park Boulevard to close.

The Denver Police Department has already issued Crash Alert in the city and has reminded the involved motorists only to call for help if someone is injured, the wreck is blocking the streets; city property, vehicles, or personnel are involved. They can also report if an involved driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol; or a driver fails to provide proof of insurance or driver's license.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2022, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: car crash car accident
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

Maruti_Suzuki_HQ_1667379170382
Maruti Suzuki has made crores of cars, literally!
skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
Renault’s talks with Geely complicated by Nissan concerns
Renault’s talks with Geely complicated by Nissan concerns
This BMW electric sedan offers 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen
This BMW electric sedan offers 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen
Lamborghini's final ICE car to make debut in December
Lamborghini's final ICE car to make debut in December
This Hyundai EV promises relief from range anxiety
This Hyundai EV promises relief from range anxiety

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city