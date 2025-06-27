Watch: Renowned singer Jyoti Nooran takes delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350

Jyoti Nooran, one of the popular singer duos, the Nooran sisters, recently took delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350 motorbike. As evident from the video, Jyoti Nooran has opted for the alloy wheel variant of the 42 FJ 350 in its popular Deep Black Matte Red Clad colourway.

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 is available in two variants, depending on spoke and alloy wheel choices. One can opt in for the retro-themed motorcycle in five different colour options, including Mystique Copper, Deep Black Matte Black Clad, Aurora Green Matte, Deep Black Matte Red Clad, and Cosmo Blue Matte.

Jawa 42 FJ 350: Design

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes with an aggressive styling compared to the standard Jawa 42. It gets a tear-drop fuel tank that is prominent with the bold ‘Jawa’ lettering. The side panels and fenders have been carried over from the standard Jawa 42, but the seat design is new, and so is the handlebar position. The ergonomics of this motorcycle have been revised for a slightly dedicated riding posture. The bike uses different alloy wheels with a machined finish. Moreover, there are upswept exhausts and an offset fuel tank cap. Among the features, the motorcycle gets an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch.

Jawa 42 FJ 350: Engine and performance

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets power from the bigger 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as compared to the 293 cc power mill available on the standard Jawa 42. The new and bigger engine has been derived from the Yezdi Adventure and promises better cooling, improved NVH levels, and improved overall performance. This is the same engine that works in the updated Jawa 350. However, unlike the Jawa 350, which gets a low-compression setup, the Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes with a high-compression motor that churns out 28.7 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch.

Jawa 42 FJ 350: Specifications

The suspension setup of Jawa 42 FJ 350 comprises 41 mm telescopic front forks with 135 mm of travel and five-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear with 100 mm of travel. Braking power for the motorcycle comes from a 320 mm front disc and a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS that comes as standard equipment. The Jawa 42 FJ 350 rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with a wide 140-section rear tyre.

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a longer wheelbase than the standard Jawa 42, measuring 1,440 mm. The seat height of the retro-themed motorcycle measures 790 mm, while the ground clearance is 178 mm. The bike weighs 184 kg (without fuel), which is 2 kg more than the standard Jawa 42.

Jawa 42 FJ 350: Pricing

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 is priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The motorcycle is available for booking at ₹942 via the official website of the company. Also, interested buyers can visit the dealerships and book the motorcycle.

