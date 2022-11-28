Watch: Rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster goes up in flames

A rare 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster went up in flames after an accident with another Lamborghini, recently in Long Island, New York State. The accident pushed the Aventador towards the centre median of the road where it burst into flames and ultimately burned to the ground, leaving only residue in form of ash. The driver of the Aventador, Bryan Salamone, who is a resident of Dix Hills, sustained some minor injuries.

There isn't much evidence about what caused the accident but according to the Lamborghini Registry (TLR) on Instagram, witnesses reported that Salamone's Aventador SVJ Roadster was clipped from behind by another Lamborghini while the two attempted to merge into the same lane.

The Melville Volunteer Fire Department was notified of the accident, after which, the first responding units encountered one fully involved vehicle, and one injured patient. The fire department then responded with additional units, and the blaze was fully extinguished.

After this, Salamone was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital as he sustained burns and other minor injuries. He was pulled out from the inferno by a man while another placed pressure on his wounds. The department shared the update on its Facebook page, where a commentator wrote, “Thank you Melville fire department. The driver of the Lamborghini is a good friend of mine."

Photos shared on Facebook by the Melville Volunteer Fire Department shows the state of the car after the fire was put out and the car was barely in any form. Only the wheels of the car managed to maintain most of their shape. Other photos from the crash show broken pieces of the car.

Apart from the other Lamborghini involved in the accident, an Acura model was also damaged. Salamone was the only individual with injuries though.

