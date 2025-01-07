HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto Proves Its Mettle, Beats Mighty Mahindra Thar, Gypsy And Jimny In Icy Hill Climb

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto beats Thar, Jimny and Gypsy in icy hill climb

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 07:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A viral video shared on Instagram shows while Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy struggle to clip an ice-covered road in the
...
Alto
A viral video shared on Instagram shows while Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy struggle to clip an ice-covered road in the high mountains, the Alto effortlessly climbs the same path. (Image: Instagram/himachal_explorer9)
Alto
A viral video shared on Instagram shows while Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy struggle to clip an ice-covered road in the high mountains, the Alto effortlessly climbs the same path. (Image: Instagram/himachal_explorer9)

Maruti Suzuki may have discontinued the Alto 800 in India, but it still has its own appeal and utility among people. In the hills, the pint-size hatchback is often called ‘Lord Alto’ and there is a reason for that. A recent video from Himachal Pradesh going viral on social media proves why the title seems apt for the small hatchback.

The video shows a first-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto outperforming the mighty off-roaders such as Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy on a snow-laden hill. The viral video shared on Instagram shows Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy struggling to clip an ice-covered road in the high mountains while the Alto effortlessly climbs the same path, navigating the slippery terrain without any trouble.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

What helped Alto beat the mighty SUVs

Despite the rapid rise of the wide range of SUVs with high-end off-roading technologies and powerful engines, the Maruti Suzuki Alto still is one of the most widely used cars in the hills. The lightweight frame of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, combined with the driver’s skill in avoiding the most slippery patches, plays a critical role. In this case, the Alto had chains fitted to the car's front tyres, which significantly enhanced its grip on the icy surface. This is a common but highly effective technique for tackling snowy road conditions.

In the hills, especially on slippery icy roads, many high-end SUVs with all-wheel drive (AWD) tech may fail. Multiple factors play a key role in safe and smooth navigation on such roads. While the vehicle's weight plays a key role, the driver's skill in navigating the patches and tackling the slippery road conditions too is critical. Alto is one of the most lightweight cars on Indian roads, which makes it easier to chart such terrains, even though it doesn't have AWD. Driving in hills, especially on icy road conditions requires different techniques compared to driving on plains.

Using simple yet useful hacks like lowering the air pressure in the tyres to increase traction, using chains on the tyres to enhance grip, and using purpose-focused tyres are also among the key elements in successfully navigating such roads.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 07:41 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Alto 800 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Jimny Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Gypsy Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.