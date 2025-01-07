Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto beats Thar, Jimny and Gypsy in icy hill climb

Maruti Suzuki may have discontinued the Alto 800 in India, but it still has its own appeal and utility among people. In the hills, the pint-size hatchback is often called ‘Lord Alto’ and there is a reason for that. A recent video from Himachal Pradesh going viral on social media proves why the title seems apt for the small hatchback.

The video shows a first-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto outperforming the mighty off-roaders such as Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy on a snow-laden hill. The viral video shared on Instagram shows Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy struggling to clip an ice-covered road in the high mountains while the Alto effortlessly climbs the same path, navigating the slippery terrain without any trouble.

What helped Alto beat the mighty SUVs

Despite the rapid rise of the wide range of SUVs with high-end off-roading technologies and powerful engines, the Maruti Suzuki Alto still is one of the most widely used cars in the hills. The lightweight frame of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, combined with the driver’s skill in avoiding the most slippery patches, plays a critical role. In this case, the Alto had chains fitted to the car's front tyres, which significantly enhanced its grip on the icy surface. This is a common but highly effective technique for tackling snowy road conditions.

In the hills, especially on slippery icy roads, many high-end SUVs with all-wheel drive (AWD) tech may fail. Multiple factors play a key role in safe and smooth navigation on such roads. While the vehicle's weight plays a key role, the driver's skill in navigating the patches and tackling the slippery road conditions too is critical. Alto is one of the most lightweight cars on Indian roads, which makes it easier to chart such terrains, even though it doesn't have AWD. Driving in hills, especially on icy road conditions requires different techniques compared to driving on plains.

Using simple yet useful hacks like lowering the air pressure in the tyres to increase traction, using chains on the tyres to enhance grip, and using purpose-focused tyres are also among the key elements in successfully navigating such roads.

