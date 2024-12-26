HT Auto
Watch: Himachal Police clears 1000 vehicle traffic jam in Manali

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2024, 14:02 PM
The Himachal Pradesh Police rescued nearly 700 tourists safely during the mission to clear the massive traffic jam involving more than 1,000 vehicles
Car
The Himachal Pradesh Police rescued nearly 700 tourists safely during the mission to clear the massive traffic jam involving more than 1,000 vehicles between Solang and Atal Tunnel.
Car
The Himachal Pradesh Police rescued nearly 700 tourists safely during the mission to clear the massive traffic jam involving more than 1,000 vehicles between Solang and Atal Tunnel.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed one of the worst traffic jams involving over 1,000 vehicles due to heavy snowfall. Himachal Pradesh Police launched a rescue mission to clear the massive vehicular congestion, where cars were stuck between Solang and Atal Tunnel due to snowfall. The Himachal Pradesh Police rescued nearly 700 tourists safely during the mission. A video from the spot has surfaced on social media revealing how the police personnel were encouraging the tourists to drive safely and guiding g them along the road to clear the traffic congestion.

The video shared by the news agency ANI shows a cop standing in heavy snow telling the drivers to move ahead. Another cop is seen placing soil in front of the cars to prevent the vehicles from skidding on the snow-covered road. With the fresh snowfall in Manali and in other areas, a large number of tourists from all around the country have started flocking to the popular destination. Along with this, the usual traffic and increased number of vehicles in the region due to New Year and Christmas resulted in heavy traffic in the area, which led to massive vehicular congestion on December 24.

Tourists often throng the area during the winter, especially during the year-end holidays to witness the snow-clad mountains. This often turns out to be a traffic jam, resulting in a headache for both the vehicle drivers and the local authorities.

Over the last few days, several videos from the area have surfaced showing how the snowfall has impacted vehicular activities. While the heavy snowfall resulted in lowered visibility for the drivers, leading to slow vehicular movements, in many areas, vehicles have been seen skidding over the icy roads, leading to minor mishaps. However, no major accident have been reported so far due to the lowered visibility and icy road conditions.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2024, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: traffic police

