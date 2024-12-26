Watch: Himachal Police clears 1000 vehicle traffic jam in Manali

Himachal Pradesh witnessed one of the worst traffic jams involving over 1,000 vehicles due to heavy snowfall. Himachal Pradesh Police launched a rescue mission to clear the massive vehicular congestion, where cars were stuck between Solang and Atal Tunnel due to snowfall. The Himachal Pradesh Police rescued nearly 700 tourists safely during the mission. A video from the spot has surfaced on social media revealing how the police personnel were encouraging the tourists to drive safely and guiding g them along the road to clear the traffic congestion.

The video shared by the news agency ANI shows a cop standing in heavy snow telling the drivers to move ahead. Another cop is seen placing soil in front of the cars to prevent the vehicles from skidding on the snow-covered road. With the fresh snowfall in Manali and in other areas, a large number of tourists from all around the country have started flocking to the popular destination. Along with this, the usual traffic and increased number of vehicles in the region due to New Year and Christmas resulted in heavy traffic in the area, which led to massive vehicular congestion on December 24.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed in Manali as people throng to hilly areas after fresh snowfall



(Source: Himachal Pradesh Police) pic.twitter.com/hmWfK6Xxjq — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare Isuzu V-Cross 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25.52 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 37.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW M4 CS 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.89 Cr Compare

Tourists often throng the area during the winter, especially during the year-end holidays to witness the snow-clad mountains. This often turns out to be a traffic jam, resulting in a headache for both the vehicle drivers and the local authorities.

Over the last few days, several videos from the area have surfaced showing how the snowfall has impacted vehicular activities. While the heavy snowfall resulted in lowered visibility for the drivers, leading to slow vehicular movements, in many areas, vehicles have been seen skidding over the icy roads, leading to minor mishaps. However, no major accident have been reported so far due to the lowered visibility and icy road conditions.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: