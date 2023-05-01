HT Auto
Watch: Grand Theft Goat? Man Throws Animal From Truck, Escapes By Jumping On Car

Watch: Grand Theft Goat? Man throws animal from truck, escapes by jumping on car

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2023, 16:25 PM
Forget John Abraham stealing sports bikes in Dhoom because here is an ultra desi heist on a busy highway that was caught on cam. A video that has now gone viral on social media platforms, a man is seen on top of a truck from where he mercilessly throws goats on the road, before climbing into a trailing car to make his getaway.

Screengrabs of a video posted on Twitter shows a man throwing goats out of a truck. (@Mohit_Casual_/Twitter)
Screengrabs of a video posted on Twitter shows a man throwing goats out of a truck.

The video, reportedly made by fellow motorists, is believed to be from a highway in Maharashtra's Igatpuri and shows the accused throwing live goats from the top of a closed truck. After pushing out around five goats, the man casually climbs down the truck and gets inside a trailing Honda Civic sedan through its sunroof. It is not clear if the man was rescuing the goats or if the plan was to steal these, although it is likely that it is the latter that is the case.

The sheer audacity of the entire incident has left netizens amused, also because it was carried out in full view of fellow motorists. Most have, however, rightly pointed out that it was an extremely reckless act and could have ended tragically had the truck accelerated suddenly or had applied sudden braking. Even the manner in which the accused slides down from the truck and into the car through its sunroof is extremely risky.

At the time of filing this report, the timeline of the incident had not been established. But while it was previously highlighted that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, Unnao Police responded to the video and stated that this took place in Mahrashtra.

First Published Date: 01 May 2023, 16:25 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Civic
