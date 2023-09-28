Watch: Ex-US Army truck turned into a motor home, complete with Ikea furniture

It may have seen some rugged action on challenging terrain but it is time for a Stewart & Stevenson M1079 military truck to take over a new and far more genial role, that of a home on wheels. The owner of the vehicle reportedly spent over $100,000 to give its interiors a thorough makeover, one that is perfect for family time on the move.

The truck has two sections, one is the driving compartment while the other is the one that has received the modified treatment. The owner highlights how he wanted to keep the original flavour in the driver section because he wanted to use water from a hose to spray it clean if it ever got dirty. There are also two mounted chainsaws here to cut down trees if and when required at far-flung places. The truck stands on 46-inch stock tyres and there is a small tool box on one side, complete with a spare fuel tank.

But the major magic happens in the box section of the truck which also gets solar panels on the roof and a Honda generator to power the equipment inside. Step in and there is enough space to park a motorcycle, apart from an organised array of household items. The owner admits that the idea was to keep the interiors simple yet functional and for this, he has bought many of the fittings from Ikea. The items from the Swedish brand includes cabinets, lighting, wardrobe, bed frame on an elevator, bed and even the sheets. There are also speakers here which are bought from Ikea.

The utility aspect of the truck comes from a fully-functional kitchen sink, induction gas stove, water heater, 65 gallon water tank, small, fridge and utensils. For work-related purposes, there is a Sonos sub-woofer, an LED screen, office chair and WiFi module. There is also a tiny shower area and a foldout WC.

The truck gets generously-sized windows for the ever-changing views and there is a ceiling fan for air circulation.

Given its second lease of life, this 1998 Stewart & Stevenson M1079 military truck may not be lavish or opulent. But it does serve as a capable motor home with space enough to even entertain four persons although two is the most the owner says he has had.

