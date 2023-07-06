Copyright © HT Media Limited
Watch: Car gets stuck in sinkhole in Lucknow; driver narrowly escapes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM
A taxi driver had a narrow escape after road caved in in the Wazirganj area near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow. His car got stuck in the crater formed on the road as he was driving. Images and videos of the incident went viral on the internet, showing the vehicle heavily tilted towards the sinkhole on the road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Road caved in in Lucknow leading a car to almost sink inside the crater. (Twitter/ Sumit Kumar)

The road formed a sinkhole due to incessant rainfall over a period of three days. The crater is hazardous for the vehicles passing by and could lead to accidents or mishaps. Fortunately, the taxi driver applied brakes before the car would go inside the sinkhole and managed to escape from it.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: sinkhole
