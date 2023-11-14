Watch: Plane overshoots runway, rams into moving Hyundai sedan

It is a drive that a Hyundai Sonata owner is highly unlikely to ever forget. After all, it is extremely rare for a vehicle being driven on a public road colliding against an airplane. But that is exactly what happened in Texas' McKinney.

In a bizarre and extremely incident caught on camera, a show plane overshot the runway at the Aero County airport, going on to smash past a fence and hitting the Hyundai vehicle which was being driven on a public Aero County road right next to the airport premises.

It is reported that the Lancair IV-P plane had taken off from the small city of Midland which is some 530 kms from Aero County airport. But it was reportedly the first landing attempt ever for the pilot of the plane at the airport here. And while it is not known with enough proof if the plane would overshoot the runway because of human error or suspected problem with the brakes of the plane, the matter has been taken up by the country's Federal Aviation Administration.

The entire incident could have been far worse because of the strange nature of the accident, as well as the degree of impact between the plane and the vehicle. Instead, the pilot and the two occupants of the car received only minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Personnel from the fire control department had reached the spot almost immediately after the collission and took stock of the situation while also helping evacuate the occupants of the plane and the car.

