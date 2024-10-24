Watch: A crash worth millions! Two Bugatti supercars smash into each other

HT Auto
  • A Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and Chiron Pur Sport were involved in a multi-car crash in the Bugatti Grand Tour Morocco 2024.
Bugatti
The moment of the accident when a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and Chiron Pur Sport crashed into each other in Morocco. (Image: Youtube/Fouad Cmoi)
Bugatti
The moment of the accident when a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and Chiron Pur Sport crashed into each other in Morocco. (Image: Youtube/Fouad Cmoi)

The Bugatti Grand Tour Morocco 2024 witnessed a car crash incident involving two Bugatti Chiron hypercars. A video has emerged online showing a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and Chiron Pur Sport crashing into each other during an overtaking manoeuvre. It was a crash worth millions of dollars.

From the footage of the video, it seems like the drivers of the unfortunate Bugatti hypercars were overconfident about their driving skills. One Bugatti Chiron was severely damaged due to the crash, while a truck flipped over after trying to evade the accident. The video reveals that both the hypercars were part of a tour showcasing Bugatti models through Morocco’s scenic roads.

The accident took place on October 21, on the main road connecting Tangier and Tetouan in the North African country. The video shows three Bugatti hypercars overtaking a lumbering bus, right before the accident. A silver-coloured Chiron Super Sport, right after overtaking the bus tried to pass both the white Bugatti and a truck on the narrow single-lane road. The driver of the white Chiron Pur Sport too had the same thought in mind and it also tried to overtake the truck. This eventually resulted in a pileup of the hypercars.

The video reveals the silver Chiron Super Sport spins out dramatically before ending up in a ditch, while the white Chiron Pur Sport remains on the road. The truck, trying to avoid the accident, flips on the side. Moroccan media house Tanjaoui.ma has shared multiple photos from the accident site, revealing the extent of the damage.

Also Read : Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 55 one-of-one unveiled

The Chiron Super Sport took the most brunt as the front bumper, hood and grille of the car were severely damaged. The underbody too possibly received major damage. The Chiron Pur Sport, on the other hand, received deep scratches. However, both the hypercars' occupants escaped without any injuries. The condition of the truck driver remains unknown though.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 14:47 PM IST
Bugatti Bugatti Chiron Chiron hypercar supercar sportscar

