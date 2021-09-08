Want to meet Lewis Hamilton? Mercedes ‘Dreamfest’ campaign gives you a shot

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to usher in the festivities in the country and has announced the launch of its ‘Dreamfest’ campaign for prospective buyers. The Mercedes-Benz campaign promises to offer enhanced financing offers, programs, low EMIs, better buy-back plans but the icing on the proverbial cake could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes on Wednesday announced the start of the campaign which seeks to put forth attractive buying options for customers. The campaign and its details are applicable on select Mercedes models that include A-Class Limousine, GLA, GLC and the E-Class. The company further informs that one lucky winner- picked from a draw - will get an all-expense paid trip to the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi where he or she will get to meet seven-time world champion Hamilton. Interestingly, one is eligible for the draw even if just booking a test drive.

Mercedes further informs that the Dreamfest is applicable till October 31 and is confident it will strike the right chord in the luxury car market. “With gradual recovery of economic activities, the upcoming festive season will be a key enabler in strengthening the resurgent customer sentiment," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. "We are confident these attractive offers will assist our customers with their purchase decision and will add immense value to them."

OEMs across passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segment are expected to roll out attractive offers for the upcoming festive period. Mercedes, in particular, is placed well to make the most of the upcoming weeks. “Mercedes-Benz is witnessing a V-shaped recovery with a strong double digit sales growth in the January to August period. Our sales growth comes on the back of an exciting portfolio comprising 11 new products launched this year, and many more in the pipeline, promising further excitement for our customers," said Schwenk.

Overall though, there is far more caution this year than before because of the prevailing shortage in semicondutor chip the world over. Several OEMs in India and across the glove have announced production cuts while some have even gone to the extent of saying the shortage will likely persist well into next year.