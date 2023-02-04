Want to buy a new car? Tata Motors offers exchange benefits of up to 60,000

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors, today announced the commencement of its National Exchange Carnival across the country which will provide exchange benefits of up to 60,000 on select models. The exchange and upgrade program is valid for 12 days and will end on 15th February. The Exchange Carnival is being offered across 250 cities.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 04 Feb 2023, 13:55 PM
Tata Motors currently has seven vehicles in its portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “At Tata Motors, we continuously strive to understand the customer needs and offer them a delightful experience. Aligned to this plan, we are announcing the commencement of a 12 day long National Exchange Carnival for customers, by offering them a hassle-free evaluation of their existing cars through our wide network of preowned car business, Tata Motors Assured. I am confident that the National Exchange Carnival will help our consumers in easily upgrading to their favourite Tata car, in turn experiencing the best combination of design, drive and safety that we have on offer."

Tata Motors recently also started deliveries of the Tiago EV which is the most affordable electric vehicle in the Indian market. The first batch of 2,000 Tiago EVs has been delivered. Tata Motors received 10,000 bookings in a single day for Tiago EV, making it the Fastest Booked EV in India. As of now, the homegrown manufacturer has more than 20,000 bookings for the electric hatchback.

The price of the Tiago EV starts at 8.49 lakh and goes up to 11.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As of now, the only rival to the Tiago EV is the Citroen eC3.

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with two battery packs. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 13:55 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors
