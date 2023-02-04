HT Auto
Home Auto News Want To Buy A New Car? Tata Motors Offers Exchange Benefits Of Up To 60,000

Want to buy a new car? Tata Motors offers exchange benefits of up to 60,000

Tata Motors, today announced the commencement of its National Exchange Carnival across the country which will provide exchange benefits of up to 60,000 on select models. The exchange and upgrade program is valid for 12 days and will end on 15th February. The Exchange Carnival is being offered across 250 cities.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2023, 13:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors currently has seven vehicles in its portfolio.
Tata Motors currently has seven vehicles in its portfolio.
Tata Motors currently has seven vehicles in its portfolio.
Tata Motors currently has seven vehicles in its portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “At Tata Motors, we continuously strive to understand the customer needs and offer them a delightful experience. Aligned to this plan, we are announcing the commencement of a 12 day long National Exchange Carnival for customers, by offering them a hassle-free evaluation of their existing cars through our wide network of preowned car business, Tata Motors Assured. I am confident that the National Exchange Carnival will help our consumers in easily upgrading to their favourite Tata car, in turn experiencing the best combination of design, drive and safety that we have on offer."

Tata Motors recently also started deliveries of the Tiago EV which is the most affordable electric vehicle in the Indian market. The first batch of 2,000 Tiago EVs has been delivered. Tata Motors received 10,000 bookings in a single day for Tiago EV, making it the Fastest Booked EV in India. As of now, the homegrown manufacturer has more than 20,000 bookings for the electric hatchback.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The price of the Tiago EV starts at 8.49 lakh and goes up to 11.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As of now, the only rival to the Tiago EV is the Citroen eC3.

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with two battery packs. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 13:55 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

This travel agency organises motorcycle tours across the globe exclusively on Royal Enfields
This travel agency organises motorcycle tours across the globe exclusively on Royal Enfields
Want to buy a new car? Tata Motors offers exchange benefits of up to ₹60,000
Want to buy a new car? Tata Motors offers exchange benefits of up to 60,000
Hyundai Creta records highest-ever sales in January, 15,037 units sold
Hyundai Creta records highest-ever sales in January, 15,037 units sold
Maruti Suzuki delivers Grand Vitara SUV to Ambassador of Japan
Maruti Suzuki delivers Grand Vitara SUV to Ambassador of Japan
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city