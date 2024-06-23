Volkswagen cars get smarter with ChatGPT upgrade. Here’s how it works

The in-car technology landscape for Volkswagen is undergoing a shift with the integration of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence known for its conversational capabilities. This integration has the potential to significantly alter how drivers interact with their vehicles in several Volkswagen models.

ChatGPT has now been enabled in all models of the electric ID. family, alongside the new Golf, Tiguan and Passat. Instead of relying solely on traditional button presses or clunky on-screen menus, drivers can now interact with their vehicles using natural language through the existing IDA voice assistant.

Beyond basic commands: A conversational copilot

Previously, the Volkswagen’s IDA system allowed control over features like climate control and navigation. ChatGPT, however, takes things a step further. Imagine asking your car for information on nearby tourist attractions while on a road trip, or checking on your favourite sports team's score during your commute. Volkswagen highlights the ability of ChatGPT to even assist children with maths problems, making longer journeys potentially more engaging for families.

A key advantage of this integration is the focus on natural language. Unlike some voice assistants that require specific phrasing, Volkswagen emphasises that drivers can interact with ChatGPT conversationally, minimising distractions and keeping their eyes on the road. Additionally, no separate account creation or app download is needed – simply say "Hello IDA" or press the steering wheel button to activate.

Focus on security and privacy

While the convenience of a conversational AI assistant is appealing, privacy and security concerns are inevitable. Volkswagen assures users that "at no point does ChatGPT gain access to vehicle data." Furthermore, information is only sent anonymously to ChatGPT when the onboard system cannot answer a query directly. To further ensure user privacy, Volkswagen states that questions and answers are deleted immediately after use.

The integration of ChatGPT marks Volkswagen's commitment to "democratising technologies," as stated by Kai Grünitz, a member of the company's Brand Management Board. By offering this advanced AI functionality to a wider range of drivers, Volkswagen aims to elevate its position at the forefront of automotive innovation. With a focus on user experience, natural language interaction, and robust security measures, this integration has the potential to redefine in-car communication and entertainment for Volkswagen owners.

