Volvo is all set to begin deliveries of its new 2021 S60 luxury sedan from this week. The carmaker has confirmed that the sedans will start to roll out of showrooms from March 18.

Volvo had launched the third generation S60 luxury sedan on January 20 at an introductory price tag of ₹45.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited number of online bookings which began around the same time. Earlier, Volvo had said that this who have booked the car between January and February this year, will start their S60s delivered first.

The new Volvo S60 is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine has the capacity to churn out which 190 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the vehicle is electronically limited to just 180 kmph which is in line with Volvo’s new safety protocol.

The new S60, which is based on Volvo’s own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, is also one of the safest cars on the road having secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP. Volvo claims that the S60 will have some of the safety features that are included in its 90 series cars as well. These include City Safety with Steering Support, Oncoming Mitigation by Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Driver Alert Control, and much more.

As for the looks, the new Volvo S60 can make heads turn with its looks. The front profile of the S60 is marked by the typical Volvo inscription grille with the trademark diagonal badge. The Thor hammer LED head lights with auto-bending feature sit smart on either side. The sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights integrated with LED DRLs make this luxury sedan appear quite premium. The car also gets 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

On the inside, the new Volvo S60 luxury sedan offers ample space for four occupants. The cabin is dominated by a large 12-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and a large panoramic sunroof.

The 2021 Volvo S60 luxury sedan will take on rivals like Audi A4, Mercedes C Class, BMW 3 Series and the Jaguar XE.