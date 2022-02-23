Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Volvo S60 Black Edition breaks cover, features black accents and badging

Volvo S60 Black Edition breaks cover, features black accents and badging

The Black Edition model is available on the plug-in hybrid Volvo S60 Recharge as well as the mild hybrid Volvo S60 Momentum and R-Design trims.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 09:50 AM
2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition

Volvo Car has launched a special Black Edition to its S60 sedan in the US featuring exclusive high gloss black accents and badging. The new model will arrive at select retailers this spring and will be available in limited quantities only with fewer than 450 units being produced for model year 2022.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo S60
1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S90
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Black Edition model is available on the plug-in hybrid S60 Recharge as well as the mild hybrid S60 Momentum and R-Design trims. The Black Edition model adds to the standard feature list of these trims and features exclusive high gloss black 19-inch wheels and standard metallic paint.

The front of the special edition features high gloss black on the grille, Volvo badge, and grille slash. On the side, high gloss black wheels and window trim give the Black Edition a distinct look when compared with other S60 trims. At the rear, all badging such as the Volvo wordmark, model name, and motor designations are all in in high gloss black while the tailpipes have also been darkened.

(Also read | Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report)

The special edition is offered in two colours - Onyx Black Metallic that makes the high gloss black accents blend in, and the Crystal White Metallic for a high contrast look.

The Black Edition is being built in the US at the Volvo Cars Ridgeville, SC plant, and it was developed specifically for the US market and designed at the Volvo US design studio in California. “The design of the S60 Black Edition evokes a passionate response across the company," said Eric Beak, head of design for Volvo Car USA. “We’re very proud that the Black Edition has been designed here in the US and will be built by our US team in South Carolina."

 

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo S60 Volvo Car Volvo Volvo S60 Black Edition
Related Stories
Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report
17 Feb 2022
Limited-edition BMW 8 Series designed by artist combines eleven exterior colors
17 Feb 2022
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
20 Feb 2022
Audi A8 facelift sedan debuts with plug-in hybrid powertrain with 571 hp
17 Feb 2022
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
22 Feb 2022
Newly launched Aston Martin DBX707 SUV to enter full production soon
22 Feb 2022
BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
20 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS