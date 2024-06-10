HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Volvo Ex30 And Ex90 Ev Production Shifting To Belgium To Avoid China Tariffs

Volvo EX30 and EX90 EV production shifting to Belgium to avoid China tariffs

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2024, 07:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Volvo, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, was considering halting sales of Chinese-built EVs bound for Europe if tariffs were introduced.
Volvo
Volvo, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, was considering halting sales of Chinese-built EVs bound for Europe if tariffs were introduced. (Volvo Cars)
Volvo
Volvo, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, was considering halting sales of Chinese-built EVs bound for Europe if tariffs were introduced.

Volvo Car has started to shift production of Chinese-made electric vehicles to Belgium in anticipation that the European Union will crack down on Beijing-subsidised imports, the Times reported on Saturday.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, launched an investigation last year into whether fully electric cars manufactured in China were receiving distortive subsidies and warranted extra tariffs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo Ex90 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90
₹ 1.50 Cr
View Details
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQE
BatteryCapacity Icon90.56 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 1.39 Cr
Compare
Porsche Macan Ev (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan EV
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon591 km
₹ 1.65 Cr
Compare

Volvo, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, was considering halting sales of Chinese-built EVs bound for Europe if tariffs were introduced, the newspaper said, citing company insiders.

However, the report added that shifting production of Volvo's EX30 and EX90 models from China to Belgium means the company would not have to halt sales and was no longer considering doing so.

The manufacturing of certainVolvo models bound for the United Kingdom could also be moved to Belgium, Times said.

"It is premature to speculate on the implications of what this investigation will conclude, or any potential measures," a Volvo spokesperson told Reuters, referring to the EU's probe.

The decision to build the EX30 in Belgium, with production starting in 2025, is to build cars where they can be sold as much as possible, the spokesperson said, adding that the EX90 is being built in the United States, not China.

Volvo confirmed last October that it would be adding capacity in Ghent for EX30 production from 2025, the spokesperson said.

The EU's anti-subsidy investigation, officially launched on Oct. 4, can last up to 13 months. The Commission can impose provisional anti-subsidy duties nine months after the start of the probe.

Relations between China and the EU have been strained by factors including Beijing's closer ties with Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU is seeking to reduce its reliance on the world's second-largest economy, particularly for materials and products needed for its green transition.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2024, 07:11 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo EX90 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car Volvo Volvo EX30 Volvo EX90 EX30 EX90 luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.