Volvo 9600 Seater-Sleeper coach unveiled with 51-passenger layout

Volvo Buses India has expanded its premium coach portfolio with the debut of the Volvo 9600 Seater-Sleeper at PRAWAAS 5.0 held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The new model is aimed at operators that need one vehicle for both seated and sleeper travel, while also meeting rising passenger demand for comfort, safety and convenience on intercity, tourism and pilgrimage routes.

With this launch, Volvo Buses India is strengthening its position in the premium coach space. The company is betting on a model that blends flexibility, comfort and advanced safety features for operators serving India’s evolving intercity travel market.

Flexible travel format

The 15-metre coach is built on Volvo Buses’ global coach platform and is designed to handle both short and long routes. It combines upper-deck sleeper berths with premium lower-deck seating, giving fleet owners more room to adapt the vehicle to different travel patterns. The 51-seater is powered by Volvo’s VEDX8 engine, paired with an I-Shift transmission.

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Suresh Chettiar, Executive Vice President of Bus Division at VE Commercial Vehicles, added, "The Volvo 9600 platform has been widely appreciated for setting new standards in luxury, safety and passenger comfort. Building on that success, we are introducing the Volvo 9600 Seater-Sleeper to meet the growing demand for more flexible premium travel solutions. Featuring 24 upper sleeper berths and 27 premium lower-deck seats with calf support, the new coach enables operators to efficiently cater to both short- and long-distance routes while delivering an elevated travel experience for passengers."

Passenger-focused layout

Inside, the coach has been set up for long-distance comfort. It offers 21 upper-deck sleeper berths, 27 premium lower-deck seats with calf support and three rear sleeper berths, taking total capacity to 51 passengers. The coach also offers six cubic metres of luggage space, making it suitable for demanding long-distance operations.

Convenience features extend further with a fully integrated kitchenette and an onboard toilet. Together, these additions are meant to make extended journeys easier for passengers who spend many hours on the road.

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Convenience and safety

Volvo also says the coach includes fresh interiors, mood lighting, entertainment provisions, mobile charging points, privacy features and a quieter cabin.

In terms of safety, the 9600 Seater-Sleeper gets a 360-degree Camera System, Electronic Mirrors that replace traditional rear-view mirrors, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, a Driver State Monitoring System and an Alcohol Interlock System.

The coach is also equipped with telematics that give operators real-time information on location, speed, fuel use, vehicle performance and alerts. The company says this will support better fleet management and quicker decision-making.

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