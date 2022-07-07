HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: This Pint Sized, Colourful Volkswagen Id.buzz Van Delivers Soccer Balls

Watch: This pint-sized, colourful Volkswagen ID.Buzz van delivers soccer balls

The pint-sized or tiny Volkswagen ID.Buzz features a circular hole in its roof, where it holds a soccer ball.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2022, 12:52 PM
Volkswagen's Tiny ID.Buzz soccer ball delivery van (@TinyFootballCar/Twitter)
Volkswagen's Tiny ID.Buzz soccer ball delivery van (@TinyFootballCar/Twitter)
Volkswagen's Tiny ID.Buzz soccer ball delivery van (@TinyFootballCar/Twitter)
Volkswagen's Tiny ID.Buzz soccer ball delivery van

A tiny replica of the short-wheelbase variant of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz in a rainbow-coloured livery has made its debut at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament in the United Kingdom. The pint-sized or tiny Buzz features a circular hole in its roof, where it holds a soccer ball. The tiny van goes around the soccer field delivering balls when needed and comes pretty hand during world tournaments.

The tiny soccer ball delivery van is the cousin to the tiny Volkswagen ID.4 car, that also delivers soccer balls in tournaments. The latter model has been around for a while and has delivered balls across the world. Both these vehicles also have a dedicated and verified Twitter page, that reads - ‘Official account of the Volkswagen Tiny Football Car and Tiny Buzz. Delivering footballs at #WEURO2022 & #EURO2020.’

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Volkswagen resumes ID.Buzz production, fixes battery issue)

A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the tiny football cars show the pint-sized, rainbow-coloured ID.Buzz driving into the field with all its force and delivering a soccer ball to a player, which is picked up from the roof hole where the ball is placed.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

On its super debut, a tweet on behalf of the Tiny Buzz was posted on its Twitter handle, saying that it is quite excited to be a part of the Women's Euro tournament. “I was pretty nervous before kick off, but once I zoomed onto that pitch, I felt nothing but the BUZZ. Bring on the tournament!" it added.

Volkswagen doesn't plan to launch the long-wheelbase Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the US until 2024, but that did not stop it from unveiling a new short-wheelbase variant of the model. The full-size model of the ID.Buzz will initially be launched in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack. It will eventually get more battery versions with various power output levels in 2023.

 

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.Buzz ID.Buzz ID.4 Volkswagen ID.4 electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Five new cars in India to watch out for in July
Five new cars in India to watch out for in July
Top 10 cars sold in India in June: WagonR leads, Punch, Venue back in reckoning
Top 10 cars sold in India in June: WagonR leads, Punch, Venue back in reckoning
Tesla sells 78,000 China-made vehicles in June, up 142% vs May
Tesla sells 78,000 China-made vehicles in June, up 142% vs May
Watch: This pint-sized, colourful Volkswagen ID.Buzz van delivers soccer balls
Watch: This pint-sized, colourful Volkswagen ID.Buzz van delivers soccer balls
Electric cars allegedly slowing down UK cops from fighting crime
Electric cars allegedly slowing down UK cops from fighting crime

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city