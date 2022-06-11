HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen To Pay Its Russian Factory Employees To Quit

Volkswagen to pay its Russian factory employees to quit

Volkswagen does not own the Russian plant where it builds Skoda Octavia, Karoq, and Kodiaq but rather has a contractual agreement with GAZ Group.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2022, 04:00 PM
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo.

The Volkswagen Group has offered to pay its employees of the Russian factory if they quit. Volkswagen manufactures models such as Taos, Kodiaq, Karoq and Skoda Octavia at its factory located in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Volkswagen suspended production at its Russian manufacturing unit until further notice. The auto major also paused exports of vehicles to Russia immediately following the former announcement.

According to a report by Auto News, Volkswagen does not own the Russian plant where it builds Skoda Octavia, Karoq, and Kodiaq but rather has a contractual agreement with GAZ Group to assemble its models at the site. A Volkswagen spokesperson shared that the auto company will pay around 200 employees of the factory six months' salary along with medical insurance until the end of this year if they agree to stop working.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.78 kmpl
₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price structure compared )

After the war between Russia and Ukraine, many companies were forced to sell their businesses. Last month, Renault Group sold 100 per cent of its stake in Renault Russia to the city of Moscow. The automaker is also in the process of selling its 67.69 per cent stake AvtoVAZ to NAMI which is Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute. However, Renault as per the agreement has the capacity to buy back its stake if it decides to return to the Russian market.

(Also read | 2022 Volkswagen Virtus launched in India: Highlights )

A previous report has stated that due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the supply chain of the auto industry has been adversely impacted. Many automakers around the globe have been facing severe shortage issues related to parts and raw materials which forced many to pause their production process. Volkswagen had stated about halts in manufacturing and how it is looking for alternative sources for parts.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2022, 04:00 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Renault Russia Ukraine Skoda Octavia Skoda Karoq Skoda Kodiaq
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Classic rivalry: BMW is growing faster than Mercedes-Benz
Classic rivalry: BMW is growing faster than Mercedes-Benz
TVS Eurogrip becomes official supplier for Petronas TVS One Make Championship
TVS Eurogrip becomes official supplier for Petronas TVS One Make Championship
Omega Seiki launches electric three-wheeler Stream at ₹3.40 lakh
Omega Seiki launches electric three-wheeler Stream at 3.40 lakh
Passenger vehicle wholesales see over two-fold increase in May
Passenger vehicle wholesales see over two-fold increase in May
India's fuel consumption soars 24% year-on-year in May
India's fuel consumption soars 24% year-on-year in May

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city