Volkswagen teases upcoming ID.5 GTX electric vehicle before November 3rd debut

The automaker has been very careful to not divulge any technical specification but it has earlier mentioned that it will have a dual motor featuring an all-wheel-drive system. It will also come with a large lithium-ion battery that will enable the EV to provide the user with a range of up to 497 km on a single charge. It is also being suggested that the new electric crossover coupe may echo the powertrain of ID.4 GTX that packs a 77 kWh and come with a power output of 295 hp. This setup may give the EV the power to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. It can come with a top speed of 180 kmph.

The upcoming EV may sport an adaptive chassis control system, a Vehicle Dynamics Manager and an electronic XDS+ differential.