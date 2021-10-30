Home > Auto > News > Volkswagen teases upcoming ID.5 GTX electric vehicle before November 3rd debut
The new all-electric Volkswagen ID.5 GTX. (Twitter/ Volkswagen News)
The new all-electric Volkswagen ID.5 GTX. (Twitter/ Volkswagen News)

Volkswagen teases upcoming ID.5 GTX electric vehicle before November 3rd debut

Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 04:56 PM IST

  • Volkswagen showcased the new ID.5 GTX's flowing coupe design and its aerodynamic roofline. 

Volkswagen has teased its upcoming electric crossover coupe ID.5 GTX ahead of its world debut on November 3. The auto major took to Twitter and shared a short video highlighting the flowing coupe design and the EV's aerodynamic roofline. However, Volkswagen is keeping other details under wrap.

A Carscoops report mentioned that the new electric vehicle will not be immensely apart from Volkwagen's ID.4 GTX, however, the rear of it may undergo some changes. It suggested that it may feature a sporty front fascia and also sport a windscreen that can flow into the sloping roof. Based on the spy shots, the EV features a strong beltline, an almost vertical rear end topped by a spoiler and an angular rear window.

(Also read | VW ID.4 sets world record for longest journey by an EV in a single country)

The automaker has been very careful to not divulge any technical specification but it has earlier mentioned that it will have a dual motor featuring an all-wheel-drive system. It will also come with a large lithium-ion battery that will enable the EV to provide the user with a range of up to 497 km on a single charge. It is also being suggested that the new electric crossover coupe may echo the powertrain of ID.4 GTX that packs a 77 kWh and come with a power output of 295 hp. This setup may give the EV the power to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. It can come with a top speed of 180 kmph.

(Also read | Volkswagen EVs are better than conventional Volkswagen cars, says top boss)

The upcoming EV may sport an adaptive chassis control system, a Vehicle Dynamics Manager and an electronic XDS+ differential.

  • First Published Date : 30 Oct 2021, 04:56 PM IST

