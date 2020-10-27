Volkswagen strengthens its connected car tech with My Volkswagen Connect app

Volkswagen India on Tuesday announced the launch of its connected car solution – My Volkswagen Connect. This is basically a sim-based app that transforms a regular driving experience into a connected one. It was also introduced as a standard fitment on the recently launched VW Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus cars.

The company claims that the new My Volkswagen Connect comes with a 'simple and easy user interface'. In order to use the technology, the user will need to plug in a dongle to the on-board diagnostics of the vehicle. The application can be downloaded on any smartphone and can be paired to any Android/ iOS device.

(Also Read: Volkswagen to have Audi unit oversee British luxury brand Bentley)

“At Volkswagen India, we have relentlessly been working towards enhancing and providing our customers the best of technology and connected solutions. Today, we introduced the upgraded ‘My Volkswagen Connect’ app that offers customer convenience and safety at their fingertips," said. Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

The company claims that the app analyses the user's driving style by accumulating data such as speed, braking behavior, coolant temperature, acceleration and RPM. The customers can also reach out to the customer care or Road Side Assistance using the app in case of emergencies. Also, the app will be useful in scanning, uploading and storing critical vehicle or related official documents. It can also be used to set renewal reminders for the car's insurance and receive ‘over the air’ (OTA) software updates.

(Also Read: Volkswagen-backed EV battery maker Guoxuan eyes 100 GWh capacity by 2025)

“Customers will have access to real time vehicle analysis and assistance that would make them aware of their vehicle condition, driving patterns and enhance the overall fun-to-drive experience that a Volkswagen stands for," Knapp added.