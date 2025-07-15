Volkswagen India rolls out monsoon service camp for vehicle safety checks

Volkswagen India has announced the launch of its annual Monsoon Service Camp, aimed at helping vehicle owners prepare for the challenges of the rainy season. The campaign is available across all authorised service centres in India.

The Monsoon Service Camp is now live across Volkswagen’s service facilities nationwide and will be available for a limited time. Users can get in touch with their respective service centres for more information about the Monsoon Service Camp benefits. Alongside service offers, Volkswagen is sharing basic monsoon car care tips through its service network to help drivers stay informed about seasonal vehicle maintenance.

Complimentary 40-point vehicle Check-up

As part of the initiative, customers can get a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up. This inspection covers essential components, including brakes, tyres, wipers, and lighting systems, key areas often affected by monsoon driving conditions.

Discounts on service value packages

Volkswagen is also offering discounts on its Service Value Packages (SVPs) during the camp. These packages include fixed service costs, use of genuine parts, service by certified technicians, pan-India coverage, and transferable ownership options.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to ensure our customers feel confident and safe on the road, especially during the challenging monsoon season. The Monsoon Service Camp reflects our commitment to delivering value, trust, and expert care."

Volkswagen Autofest 2025 Benefits

Volkswagen also recently announced the 2025 Volkswagen Autofest, which brings exchange and loyalty rewards to customers. Buyers also get special finance options, complimentary vehicle evaluation and test drives, and special service and maintenance benefits. The total benefits extend up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and ₹1.5 lakh on the Virtus. The event is open to existing and new Volkswagen customers, backed by a strong ownership experience.

