HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Volkswagen India Rolls Out Monsoon Service Camp For Vehicle Safety Checks

Volkswagen India rolls out monsoon service camp for vehicle safety checks

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2025, 17:39 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The Monsoon Service Camp by Volkswagen India aims to help vehicle owners prepare for the rainy season, offering a 40-point vehicle check-up and discounts on service value packages.

Volkswagen monsoon service camp
Volkswagen India is offering a monsoon service camp for all its users.
Volkswagen monsoon service camp
Volkswagen India is offering a monsoon service camp for all its users.
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Taigun arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Volkswagen India has announced the launch of its annual Monsoon Service Camp, aimed at helping vehicle owners prepare for the challenges of the rainy season. The campaign is available across all authorised service centres in India.

The Monsoon Service Camp is now live across Volkswagen’s service facilities nationwide and will be available for a limited time. Users can get in touch with their respective service centres for more information about the Monsoon Service Camp benefits. Alongside service offers, Volkswagen is sharing basic monsoon car care tips through its service network to help drivers stay informed about seasonal vehicle maintenance.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.80 - 19.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan R-line (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs*
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tayron (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tayron
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 48 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 - 19.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Volkswagen Autofest 2025 announced with exchange benefits, special discounts & finance schemes

Complimentary 40-point vehicle Check-up

As part of the initiative, customers can get a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up. This inspection covers essential components, including brakes, tyres, wipers, and lighting systems, key areas often affected by monsoon driving conditions.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI launched at 53 lakh, promises 250 kmph top speed and 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds

Discounts on service value packages

Volkswagen is also offering discounts on its Service Value Packages (SVPs) during the camp. These packages include fixed service costs, use of genuine parts, service by certified technicians, pan-India coverage, and transferable ownership options.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to ensure our customers feel confident and safe on the road, especially during the challenging monsoon season. The Monsoon Service Camp reflects our commitment to delivering value, trust, and expert care."

Also Read : Honda City Sport vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Line: Which stylish sedan offers better value

Volkswagen Autofest 2025 Benefits

Volkswagen also recently announced the 2025 Volkswagen Autofest, which brings exchange and loyalty rewards to customers. Buyers also get special finance options, complimentary vehicle evaluation and test drives, and special service and maintenance benefits. The total benefits extend up to 2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and 1.5 lakh on the Virtus. The event is open to existing and new Volkswagen customers, backed by a strong ownership experience.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2025, 17:39 pm IST
TAGS: volkswagen Monsoon car care

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.