The Volkswagen brand dominated the Automotive Brand Contest 2020, securing a total of five awards in the automotive design segment. The ID.3, the all-electric model that is scheduled to be launched soon, was named “Best of Best" in no less than two categories. The new Golf and the ID. Space Vizzion concept car were also amongst this year’s award winners.

The ID.3 was awarded the title of “Best of Best" in the “Exterior Volume Brand" and “Interior Volume Brand" categories. The judging panel’s official verdict read: “The ID.3 is expressive, featuring a curved yet simultaneously tight line with coherent interior and exterior. The ID.3 is an impressive contemporary interpretation of Volkswagen’s typical, enhanced design idiom – it is the long-awaited, young Volkswagen boasting the courage required to spark a new movement."

Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Group Design, explained: “To us, the ID.3 represents the dawn of a new era of mobility. At the same time it heralds the advent of a digital design era in which we aim to virtually create the best possible user experiences across all teams using cutting-edge methods. This recognition from the judging panel shows that we are on the right track."

The new eighth-generation Golf, launched in late 2019, emerged as the victor in this year’s competition. The panel designated the vehicle as the winner in the “Exterior Volume Brand" and “Interior Volume Brand" categories. The ID. Space Vizzion, the seventh member of the ID. family with improved aerodynamics and plenty of space, was named the winner in the “Concepts" category.

(Also read: What should Volkswagen ID.3 look like in 2050? Carmaker launches competition)

The Automotive Brand Contest was established in 2011. The German Design Council, established by the German parliament Bundestag in 1953, honours outstanding product and communication design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brand and brand design in the automotive industry. The interdisciplinary panel consists of members working in media, design, industrial companies, higher education institutions and architecture. The official awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Frankfurt am Main in autumn.