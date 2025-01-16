Visiting the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025? Here's how to find your favourite cars

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is about to host one of the most exciting events of the auto industry, the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 in a few days. The event will see participation from the world's largest automobile manufacturers at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki , Tata Motors, Mahindra , BMW , Mercedes-Benz , VinFast as well as the rest will showcase their new and upcoming innovations at their designated pavilions.

The Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 will be showcased in halls 1 to 11 and in hall 14 as well. Within each of these halls will be multiple pavilions of each automobile manufacturer. For those visiting this expo for the first time, navigating through the crowds may not be easy as you try to find your favourite cars and brands inside the halls. To alleviate this, we have compiled a list of the car manufacturers at the show and sorted them according to their hall placements.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hall 1

Inside hall number 1 you can expect to find the Tata Motors pavilion. The highlight of the Tata Motors pavilion is most likely going to be the showcase of their production-ready Sierra EV and Harrier EV models. Tata might also make space for the Avinya concept which was shown at the expo held in 2024 as well.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hall 2

When you visit hall number 2 you can expect to find manufacturers including JSW MG Motor India and Honda. JSW MG will be showcasing some very flashy cars at its pavilion including the upcoming Cyberster and the M9 EV. Additionally, the manufacturer will also showcase models such as the iM L6 luxury sedan and MG 7 Trophy sport fastback at the show.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hall 3

At hall 3 will be placed manufacturers including Kia, Isuzu, Skoda and Volkswagen. Kia will most likely showcase its Syros and the EV6 will also most probably be on display by the manufacturer. Skoda is likely to showcase models like the Octavia vRS, the new Kodiaq, the Kylaq, the Superb and the Vision 7S concept.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hall 4

In hall number 4 you can expect Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz pavilions. Hyundai will be showcasing the much anticipated Creta Electric at the expo along with the Ioniq 9 SUV and the Staria MPV. When you turn to Mercedes-Benz you may find ultra-premium cars like the new Electric G-Wagon – the G580, the Concept CLA Class and the EQS Maybach SUV 680 ‘Night Series’.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hall 5

Maruti Suzuki and Lexus will be placed inside hall number 5 to showcase their products. Maruti Suzuki will be showcasing the e Vitara, its first electric offering ever. Lexus on the other hand announced that it will be showcasing concept models like the LF-ZC and ROV at the show.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hall 6

Hall number 6 has been kept for manufacturers including BMW, Porsche, Toyota and BYD. BMW will most likely display the new-gen BMW X3. Apart from this, it will also have the MINI brand showcase where it is likely to showcase the Cooper S with the John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack. Porsche will be showcasing its sports cars like the Taycan EV, the Macan EV, the 911 GTS, the Panamera GTS and the 911 GT3 RS at its pavilion. Last but not least, Toyota is expected to showcase the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 250 at its pavilion.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hall 14

At hall number 14 you can find the VinFast and Mahindra pavilions. VinFast will be showcasing its new products at the show including the VF 7, VF 9 and the VF 3 electric SUVs. Mahindra will also participate in the show and will likely showcase its newest Mahindra XEV e8 (XEV 7e) alongside the recently launched BE 6 and XEV 9 electric SUVs.

