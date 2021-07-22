Virat Kohli introduces India to the world of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback

India cricket captain Virat Kohli welcomed the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback, the company's first electric vehicles in the country, on Thursday. Putting his weight behind the electric mobility revolution here, Kohli - brand ambassador for Audi India - explained the highlights of the two models.

Audi launched e-tron 50 at ₹99 lakh, e-tron 55 at ₹1.16 crore and e-tron 55 Sportback at ₹1.17 crore (ex showroom prices) in the country and is now looking at setting a firm base in India's push towards clean mobility. "The way in which we move around is going through a transformation. Electric mobility is one of the biggest steps in this transition," Kohli explains in the video posted by the car maker on its official Twitter handle. "Audi is pioneering it around the world and now in India as well. Progress changes our world for the better. Be a part of this progress."

Kohli himself owns a number of Audi vehicles, including the Q8 SUV. And while it would be interesting to see if the cricketer also brings home one of the Audi EV models, the car maker would be focusing on reaching out to a wider range of audience within the luxury car-buying customer base.

The Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95kW battery while the e-tron 50 draws power from a 71kW battery. Much like rivals Mercedes and Jaguar, Audi is also promising a slew of warranty packages and service deals while assuring it is working on improving charging infrastructure in the country. There is also a buy-back program under which a customer can get 60% of the EV's price if it is returned within 12 months from date of purchase, 55% if within 24 months and 50% if within 36 months.