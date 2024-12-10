Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Viral Video Shows Helpless Cars Sliding In Manali Snow: Top Tips To Drive Safe

Viral video shows helpless cars sliding in Manali snow: Top tips to drive safe

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2024, 12:01 PM
Follow us on:
A viral video highlights the dangers of winter driving in Himachal Pradesh. It emphasizes the importance of safe driving practices, like gentle brakin
...
A recent video shared on Twitter by a user shows a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga losing control on snowy roads of Himachal Pradesh. (Twitter/@GoHimachal_)

A recent viral video showed cars sliding helplessly on the snow-covered roads of Himachal Pradesh. The video serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving in winter conditions, particularly in hilly regions. As the winter season sets in, it's essential to take necessary precautions and follow safe driving practices to avoid accidents. Here are some top tips to drive safely in winter conditions:

Brake lightly

One of the major mistakes that people make while driving on a snowy road is braking hard. This causes the tyres to lock up as the grip levels are scarce, and even the ABS cannot help in such cases. The stopping distance just increases. What the driver should do is just gently use the brakes and ensure that he or she is keeping enough distance from the vehicle that is in the front.

Decrease tyre pressure

Decreasing the tyre pressure helps in increasing the contact patch of the tyre. This helps in increasing the traction and it can be helpful in snowy conditions. Tyres taut with air are more prone to skid.

Be smooth

One of the easiest things to practice for driving in snow is to be smooth. The driver should not brake hard, turn aggressively, or accelerate hard. These three actions will cause the car to lose traction and get out of control. Another thing that the rider should be doing is learning to modulate the throttle. Feathering the throttle is a lot more effective than going all out on it and slamming it.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Use Engine braking

Engine braking is your best friend while driving on snow. This is because it helps in providing a smoother operation as compared to regular brakes when it comes to slowing down the vehicle. The driver just needs to slot the vehicle in a lower gear and let the revs increase which will help in reducing the speed of the vehicle.

(Read more: Prepare your car for winter: Expert tips for cleaning and maintaining car AC)

Winter tyres and snow chains

Consider investing in a good set of winter tyres. This is because winter tyres are specifically designed to provide better grip and control in cold weather conditions. Winter tyres are designed to channel water and slush away from the tire's surface, reducing the risk of hydroplaning. Winter tyres also help in enhancing the braking performance of the vehicle in snowy conditions. Swapping road tyres with winter tyres is a practice that is already followed in a lot of countries.

Snow chains help in improving the traction on snowy roads as they wrap the tyres. Furthermore, they help in tackling black ice which is very dangerous by breaking it.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: driving tips car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS