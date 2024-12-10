Viral video shows helpless cars sliding in Manali snow: Top tips to drive safe

A recent viral video showed cars sliding helplessly on the snow-covered roads of Himachal Pradesh. The video serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving in winter conditions, particularly in hilly regions. As the winter season sets in, it's essential to take necessary precautions and follow safe driving practices to avoid accidents. Here are some top tips to drive safely in winter conditions:

Brake lightly

One of the major mistakes that people make while driving on a snowy road is braking hard. This causes the tyres to lock up as the grip levels are scarce, and even the ABS cannot help in such cases. The stopping distance just increases. What the driver should do is just gently use the brakes and ensure that he or she is keeping enough distance from the vehicle that is in the front.

Decrease tyre pressure

Decreasing the tyre pressure helps in increasing the contact patch of the tyre. This helps in increasing the traction and it can be helpful in snowy conditions. Tyres taut with air are more prone to skid.

Be smooth

One of the easiest things to practice for driving in snow is to be smooth. The driver should not brake hard, turn aggressively, or accelerate hard. These three actions will cause the car to lose traction and get out of control. Another thing that the rider should be doing is learning to modulate the throttle. Feathering the throttle is a lot more effective than going all out on it and slamming it.

Use Engine braking

Engine braking is your best friend while driving on snow. This is because it helps in providing a smoother operation as compared to regular brakes when it comes to slowing down the vehicle. The driver just needs to slot the vehicle in a lower gear and let the revs increase which will help in reducing the speed of the vehicle.

(Read more: Prepare your car for winter: Expert tips for cleaning and maintaining car AC)

Winter tyres and snow chains

Consider investing in a good set of winter tyres. This is because winter tyres are specifically designed to provide better grip and control in cold weather conditions. Winter tyres are designed to channel water and slush away from the tire's surface, reducing the risk of hydroplaning. Winter tyres also help in enhancing the braking performance of the vehicle in snowy conditions. Swapping road tyres with winter tyres is a practice that is already followed in a lot of countries.

Snow chains help in improving the traction on snowy roads as they wrap the tyres. Furthermore, they help in tackling black ice which is very dangerous by breaking it.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: