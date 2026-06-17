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Cars & Bikes Auto News Vinfast Vf7: Arriving With Intent

VinFast VF7: Arriving With Intent

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jun 2026, 19:09 pm
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  • In a sea of increasingly similar SUVs, the VinFast VF7 possesses something that can't be measured on a specification sheet: presence.

VinFast VF7
The VinFast VF7 looks futuristic without appearing excessive, striking without trying too hard.
VinFast VF7
The VinFast VF7 looks futuristic without appearing excessive, striking without trying too hard.
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The Indian automotive market has a way of testing newcomers. It rewards patience, punishes complacency and rarely makes life easy for brands trying to establish themselves. Yet every now and then, a manufacturer arrives with enough confidence to suggest it isn't here merely to participate; it is here to be noticed.

The VinFast VF7 is one such arrival.

Before a wheel has turned, the VF7 makes an impression. In a sea of increasingly similar SUVs, it possesses something that can't be measured on a specification sheet: presence. The sharp LED light signature, the clean surfacing and the dramatic proportions give it a distinctive character. It looks futuristic without appearing excessive, striking without trying too hard. More importantly, it looks unlike anything else currently on sale.

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VinFast VF7
The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version develops up to 354 PS and 500 Nm of torque, drawing power from a 70.8 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 510 km.
VinFast VF7
The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version develops up to 354 PS and 500 Nm of torque, drawing power from a 70.8 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 510 km.

That individuality mirrors the story behind the badge. VinFast's rise has been one of the automotive industry's more fascinating recent stories. In a remarkably short period, the Vietnamese manufacturer has expanded beyond its domestic market, established a global footprint and is now laying down roots in India through its manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu. The VF7 isn't simply another electric SUV; it's a symbol of that ambition.

Step inside and the design philosophy continues. The cabin embraces minimalism, but avoids feeling cold or clinical. A large 15-inch central touchscreen forms the focal point of the dashboard, while the clean layout creates an immediate sense of space. There are no unnecessary distractions, just a modern environment that feels intuitive and easy to settle into.

The technology-first approach extends well beyond the screen. Connected car functionality, over-the-air updates, a Head-Up Display and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite ensure the VF7 feels every bit the modern EV. The focus on convenience continues with DC fast-charging capability and a growing charging ecosystem backed by VinFast's infrastructure partnerships, helping make everyday ownership as seamless as the driving experience itself.

VinFast VF7
Step inside and the design philosophy continues. The cabin embraces minimalism, but avoids feeling cold or clinical.
VinFast VF7
Step inside and the design philosophy continues. The cabin embraces minimalism, but avoids feeling cold or clinical.

Space, too, is one of the VF7's strengths. The rear seat offers generous legroom and a relaxed seating position, qualities that Indian buyers continue to value highly. Whether you're navigating urban traffic or covering long highway distances, the cabin feels accommodating and comfortable.

The numbers are equally convincing. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version develops up to 354 PS and 500 Nm of torque, drawing power from a 70.8 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 510 km. A fixed panoramic glass roof, premium features and a comprehensive suite of comfort and convenience equipment complete a package that feels genuinely premium.

VinFast has also paid attention to the fundamentals that matter long after the showroom experience. The VF7 carries a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and is backed by a 10-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, a package designed to inspire confidence among first-time buyers of the brand.

Out on the road, however, is where the VF7 makes its strongest case. The electric powertrain delivers performance in the effortless manner EVs are known for. Power arrives instantly, making city driving remarkably easy and highway overtakes refreshingly uncomplicated.

Yet outright acceleration isn't what stands out most.

Comfort is.

The suspension feels well judged for Indian conditions, absorbing broken surfaces, expansion joints and potholes with an ease that helps maintain the cabin's composure. There is a refinement to the way the VF7 goes about its business, a sense that it has been engineered not merely to impress on a test track, but to excel in everyday use.

VinFast VF7
Out on the road, however, is where the VF7 makes its strongest case. The electric powertrain delivers performance in the effortless manner EVs are known for.
VinFast VF7
Out on the road, however, is where the VF7 makes its strongest case. The electric powertrain delivers performance in the effortless manner EVs are known for.

And perhaps that is its greatest achievement.

The VinFast VF7 doesn't rely on a single headline feature to define it. Instead, it combines distinctive design, strong performance, impressive technology, reassuring safety credentials and genuine comfort into a package that feels remarkably complete.

For a brand still introducing itself to India, that's a strong place to start. The VF7 arrives not as an experiment or a curiosity, but as a serious contender, one that carries the confidence of a company with global ambitions and the substance to back them up.

Disclaimer: This content has been produced in collaboration with VinFast

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2026, 19:09 pm IST

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