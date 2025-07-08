VinFast partners RoadGrid for after-sales service and charging infrastructure support

VinFast Auto India, the local subsidiary of Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has entered into a service and infrastructure partnership with RoadGrid, an EV solutions provider operating across several Indian cities. Earlier in the month, the carmaker had also announced its partnership with myTVS for after-sales service and charging infrastructure support.

Under the collaboration with RoadGrid, VinFast plans to establish 120 extended service workshops throughout India in association with RoadGrid and other third-party operators. These workshops are likely to provide support services once the firm starts delivering its vehicles, though there is no announcement yet of an official launch date.

RoadGrid manages a network of more than 200 service stations and specializes in EV charging infrastructure and fleet service management. Its partnership with VinFast, aims to ocular effective workshop support alongside real-time charging and diagnostics tools.

Service and Charging Integration

The joint initiative will focus on combining charging infrastructure with digitally connected service features, such as live diagnostics and integrated service scheduling. The aim is to provide technical support and charging access in major urban centres and key intercity routes as the EV market in India expands.

Company representatives said the partnership is part of VinFast’s preparations to ensure basic service and charging infrastructure is in place before it begins sales in India. VinFast is also expected to announce additional partners and infrastructure plans in the lead-up to its launch.

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Specs

The VF6 is available in two configuration, the Eco with 178 bhp and 250 Nm providing a range of 399 km WLTP, and the Plus variant with 204 bhp, 310 Nm delivering a range of 381 km with a kWh battery capacity of 59.6kWh.

The larger VF7 model gets a 75.3 kWh battery with the Eco model offering 204 bhp and 310 Nm with an estimated range of 450 km while the Plus model is equipped with a high-performance dual-motor AWD configuration delivering 354 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Although it gets a slightly lower range at 431 km.

Both EVs can perform Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC fast charging. The VF6 and VF7 are built on VinFast's exclusive electric vehicle platforms, providing a singular driving experience and ultimate performance best suited for India's road conditions.

