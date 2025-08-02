VinFast opens its largest India showroom in Chennai, expansion planned across 27 cities

VinFast Auto India has opened its biggest showroom in the country, located in Teynampet, Chennai. The new facility is part of the company's broader plan to expand its presence in India’s electric vehicle (EV) market.

The 4,700 sq. ft showroom, operated by Maansarovar Motors, is VinFast’s first dealership in Tamil Nadu and the largest among the 35 outlets the company intends to open across 27 cities by the end of the year. The showroom will display the company’s upcoming electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, to offer a local touchpoint for customers in the region.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said Chennai’s industrial base and infrastructure make it a practical choice for the company’s entry into the state. He added that the opening represents a step forward in VinFast’s plans to build a broader retail and service network in India.

Bookings for VinFast cars

Pre-bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 began on July 15, with customers able to reserve vehicles either online or at the showroom for a refundable amount of ₹21,000.

Partnerships

VinFast has also signed agreements with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to set up support infrastructure for charging and after-sales services. Additionally, the company has partnered with clean-tech firm BatX Energies to promote battery recycling and support the development of a circular battery value chain.

Battery recycling initiative

Other locations

The carmaker inaugurated its first showroom in the country in July. Located in Surat, Gujarat, the showroom was launched ahead of the inauguration of the brand's first EV plant in the country. The showroom comes as the first of the 35 dealerships VinFast is planning to set up across 27 cities in India by the end of 2025.

The Gujrat dealership is spread across 3,000 square feet and claims to offer immersive product experiences, seamless vehicle purchase journeys, and after-sales support.

