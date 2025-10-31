VinFast launches 24 dealerships in India, operational across major cities

VinFast Auto India has announced that 24 of its planned dealerships are now operational across major Indian cities, a step the company says brings it closer to the larger target of setting up 35 dealerships by the end of 2025. The showrooms, which are open to the public, serve as the Vietnamese brand’s primary retail touchpoints for its recently launched electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7 , and are part of a broader effort to establish retail, charging and after-sales infrastructure on our shores.

The latest announcement marks a measured expansion of VinFast’s retail footprint; the new outlets are distributed across a mix of metropolitan and tier-1 locations. Having launched its two premium electric SUVs, the company is focusing on building an ecosystem to support deliveries, ownership experiences, and services in India.

Where are the VinFast showrooms located?

VinFast says the 24 operational showrooms are located in major cities across India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Surat, Pune, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Baroda and Rajkot. According to the company, each outlet adheres to its global retail standards with display areas and customer engagement facilities. Prospective buyers can visit these locations to view the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs in person before making their decision.

Commenting on the milestone, Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, “India’s enthusiasm for sustainable mobility motivates us to keep raising the bar. The rapid rollout of brand experience Showrooms underscores VinFast’s long-term commitment to the Indian market. We are working closely with our dealer partners to make VinFast products and services accessible to customers across the country. Our goal is not just to sell EVs, but to deliver an inspiring, customer-centric journey anchored in sustainability and innovation."

VinFast VF 6, VF 7 deliveries commence in India:

The VinFast VF7 and VF6 are the brand's first models for India, with the initial batch already being delivered to buyers

VinFast recently kicked off deliveries of its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in India, and the first batch of cars has already been delivered to buyers in states such as Kochi and Jaipur. Both models are being assembled at the Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu, which will serve as the company’s hub for local production as well as exports.

The VF 6 competes in the compact EV segment, priced between ₹16.49 lakh and ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 59.6 kWh battery pack powering a front-mounted electric motor that delivers 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque. With this, the SUV claims a single-charge range of 468 km (ARAI), taking 25 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent.

The VinFast VF 7 is positioned as a mid-size electric SUV, priced between ₹20.89 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It can bke configured with two battery pack options, 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh, enabling 2WD or AWD drivetrains. The VF 7 makes 175 hp and 250 Nm on the lowest variant, while the top-spec AWD model delivers 350 bhp and 500 Nm. The range-topping VF7 does the 0–100 kmph sprint in 5.8 seconds, claiming a single-charge range of up to 510 km.

