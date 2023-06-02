HT Auto
Home Auto News Videoconferencing From Inside An Audi? Webex Among 40 In Car Apps Planned

Videoconferencing from inside an Audi? Webex among 40 in-car apps planned

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2023, 11:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Volkswagen AG is partnering with Cisco Systems Inc. to install software in cars so that drivers can conduct work meetings on the road.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The German automaker plans to include a version of Webex among its offerings in the in-car app store that will be available in some Audi models in July, according to a statement Thursday. The software allows users to “seamlessly transition" from Webex meetings on their electronic devices to their car, the company said.

That store will also feature about 40 other apps, including Spotify, TikTok and The Weather Channel, the company said in March.

Volkswagen’s software unit, Cariad, is working with Cisco on the technology. The car-based Webex version will include features for safety, including going into audio-only mode as soon as the vehicle starts moving.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Starting in July, the app store will be available in the US, Europe and some other markets for new production models of Audis, including the A4 and A5. Volkswagen will add the app store to other brands in the group at a later time, the company said.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2023, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: A4 Audi Volkswagen
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city