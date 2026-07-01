VIDA unveils new identity as Hero expands EV ambitions

VIDA , powered by Hero , has introduced a refreshed brand identity as it looks to move beyond its early scooter-led image. The update comes four years after the brand’s global debut in 2022 and signals a broader push into electric mobility. VIDA now covers a family and commuter electric scooter range, the DIRT.E off-road line, and the NOVUS future-mobility platform.

New identity

The centrepiece of the refresh is a new geometric V-Lettermark, drawn from Hero’s logo and designed to reflect both brands together. VIDA says the form is anchored by the solid left pillar of Hero’s “H", which represents trust, scale and engineering. The mark also tilts forward by 30 degrees, a detail meant to show movement and progress.

The company says the twin parallel forms are intended to show Hero’s legacy and VIDA’s future moving in step. The identity is also linked to “The VOOM", a motion system and electric sound signature that will be used across physical and digital touchpoints, including motors and dashboards.

The colour palette has also been updated. Black and white are meant to give the brand clarity and a more sophisticated look, while orange has been added to bring energy and optimism.

Also Read : VIDA VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition launched with Kolkata Knight Riders theme

Wider mobility plan

The refreshed identity reflects a change in how VIDA sees its role in the market. The brand is no longer being positioned only as an electric scooter maker. Instead, it is being built as a wider mobility ecosystem with several product lines and a stronger focus on accessible technology.

According to the company, the idea behind the update is that aspiration should not be limited to premium buyers. The new identity is meant to support that message as VIDA expands its reach and product range. It will be rolled out in phases across the brand’s physical, digital and connected platforms, including future products.

Also Read : TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison

At the launch, Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, "True progress never stands still; it anchors itself in the deep roots of a trusted legacy to branch out into bold, new directions. When I launched VIDA in 2022, I called it the dawn of something special, meaning “Life" was created to drive a positive impact and move us all forward meaningfully. Four years on, that purpose grew into a movement - a purpose to build a better world."

Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, also spoke on the occasion: "Today’s customer is buying an upgrade to their life, and they expect it to be effortless, reliable and within reach. Our new identity is built for that customer and for the breadth of what VIDA now offers. The V-Letter mark captures it best: Hero's legacy and VIDA's future, moving forward together. Hero gives our aspiration scale; VIDA gives that scale desirability. Together, we are making aspirations accessible."

Also Read : Hero Vida NEX 2 self-balancing electric trike design patented in India

New records set with the reveal

To mark the launch, VIDA also entered the Asia Book of Records for creating the largest brand logo. The logo covered 35,292 sq. ft. and was made using the VIDA VX2, VIDA DIRT.E K3, NOVUS NEX 1 and Hero XPulse.

The brand says the new identity marks the start of its next growth phase as it works to bring advanced, dependable and desirable mobility to more people.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: