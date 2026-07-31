Vega Auto manufactures REVO optical-coated visors in India for the first time

Vega Auto has begun producing new REVO Optical Coated Helmet Visors, becoming the first manufacturer in India to do so locally. The move largely focuses on visual clarity, whereas most manufacturers in the country usually tend to focus only on impact protection.

The manufacturer has invested more than ₹2 crore in optical coating technology and precision manufacturing infrastructure for this project. Vega Auto says the visor is manufactured using an advanced multilayer optical coating technology. In addition to reducing glare and eye strain, the visor features a premium reflective finish that enhances the visual appeal of a helmet. The goal is to improve comfort and confidence during long daytime rides, especially when glare and changing light conditions make it harder to stay focused.

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Local manufacturing push

The launch also reflects Vega Auto’s broader push to build more advanced helmet components in India. The company said its investment will support plans to manufacture up to 24 lakh REVO Optical Coated Visors in the near future.

That scale points to a stronger local supply chain for high-performance helmet parts, and to a growing emphasis on indigenous manufacturing in the rider safety segment. Vega Auto said the development is part of its effort to expand optical manufacturing capabilities in India and move toward next-generation rider vision technology.

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Commenting on the commencement, Girdhari Chandak, Managing Director, Vega Auto Accessories, said, “At AXOR, we believe rider safety begins long before impact; it begins with vision. A rider who can see more clearly can anticipate better, react faster and ride with greater confidence. Becoming the first company in India to manufacture REVO Optical Coated Helmet Visors is a proud milestone for Vega Auto. Our investment of over ₹2 crore in advanced optical coating technology reflects our commitment to building world-class innovation in India. REVO is more than a premium visor. It represents a new approach to helmet innovation, one that combines protection with superior visual performance, comfort and rider confidence. This is only the beginning of our journey to redefine rider vision technology."

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