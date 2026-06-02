VECV Reports 7.8% growth in May 2026 sales, Volvo up by 32.2%

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), the joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, recorded total sales of 7,978 units in May 2026, registering a growth of 7.8 per cent compared to 7,401 units sold during the same month last year.

The company's May 2026 sales comprised 7,789 units from the Eicher brand and 189 units from the Volvo brand.

Eicher Sales Grow 7.3 Per Cent

Eicher-branded trucks and buses posted sales of 7,789 units in May 2026, up 7.3 per cent from 7,258 units sold in May 2025.

The brand's performance in the domestic commercial vehicle market remained strong, with sales rising to 7,375 units compared to 6,758 units in the corresponding month last year. This translates to a growth of 9.1 per cent.

Export Volumes Decline

On the export front, VECV reported sales of 414 units in May 2026, down from 500 units in May 2025. The decline of 17.2 per cent reflects softer demand in overseas markets during the month.

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Volvo Brand Registers Strong Growth

Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses together recorded sales of 189 units in May 2026, compared to 143 units sold in May 2025. This represents a healthy growth of 32.2 per cent year-on-year, making Volvo the fastest-growing segment within VECV's portfolio for the month.

May 2026 Sales Snapshot

VECV's total sales stood at 7,978 units in May 2026, compared to 7,401 units in May 2025, registering a growth of 7.8 per cent. Eicher trucks and buses contributed 7,789 units, up 7.3 per cent from 7,258 units sold during the same period last year.

Domestic sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses grew 9.1 per cent to 7,375 units from 6,758 units. Export volumes declined by 17.2 per cent, with sales falling to 414 units from 500 units in May 2025. Meanwhile, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses recorded sales of 189 units, marking a strong 32.2 per cent increase over the 143 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Joint Venture

VECV operates as a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors and offers a portfolio that includes Eicher trucks and buses, Volvo buses, distribution of Volvo trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports, as well as component and non-automotive engine business.

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