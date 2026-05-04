VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posts 6.9% growth in April 2026 sales

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), the joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited, reported total sales of 7,318 units in April 2026. This marks a 6.9% increase over the 6,846 units sold in April 2025, reflecting steady growth at the start of the new financial year.

The overall performance was largely driven by the Eicher-branded portfolio, which accounted for 7,159 units during the month, while Volvo Trucks and Buses contributed 159 units.

Eicher brand drives volumes

Eicher trucks and buses recorded sales of 7,159 units in April 2026, compared to 6,717 units in the same month last year, registering a growth of 6.6%.

Within this, domestic market performance remained strong. Eicher’s domestic CV sales stood at 6,797 units, up from 6,257 units in April 2025, translating to an 8.6% increase. The growth indicates continued demand momentum in the Indian commercial vehicle space, particularly in the medium and light-duty segments.

Export performance declines

On the export front, VECV reported a decline. Exports fell to 362 units in April 2026 from 460 units in April 2025, marking a 21.3% drop. This contraction suggests continued pressure in overseas markets, possibly due to global economic uncertainties and fluctuating demand.

Volvo segment posts strong growth

The Volvo Trucks and Buses division delivered a positive performance, recording sales of 159 units in April 2026, up from 129 units in April 2025. This represents a healthy 23.3% growth, highlighting improved traction in the premium commercial vehicle segment.

Company overview

In operation since 2008, VECV operates as a multi-brand, multi-division company. Its portfolio spans Eicher trucks and buses, Volvo buses, exclusive distribution of Volvo trucks in India, as well as engine manufacturing and component businesses. The company continues to position itself as a key player in modernising commercial transportation across India and other developing markets.

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