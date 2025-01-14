Uttar Pradesh's 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy begins in Lucknow to encourage road safety

In a significant step to improve road safety, the Lucknow district administration has mandated petrol pumps to deny fuel to two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers not wearing helmets starting January 26. This move aims to enforce the Uttar Pradesh government's "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy to reduce fatalities from road accidents involving two-wheelers.

To improve road safety, Lucknow's administration has ordered petrol stations to deny fuel to two-wheeler riders and passengers without helmets from Ja

District Magistrate, Surya Pal Gangwar issued the directive on Monday aligning with the Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner's order from January 8. "It is imperative to raise awareness about road safety and address deaths caused due to the non-use of helmets," the official notice stated.

The order also emphasises that all two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers must wear protective helmets that meet the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in accordance with Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Rule 201 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1998.

Also Read : Fuel stations in Srinagar deny fuel to minors in a movement to curb underage driving

Signboards will be installed at fuel pumps

To implement the directive effectively, petrol stations have been given a seven-day deadline to install large signboards displaying the new policy. Additionally, to prevent disputes, fuel station owners must ensure that their CCTV cameras are fully operational.

Also Read : Looking for a helmet to match your retro-modern style motorbike? Here's one that will cost you just under ₹1,000

Road fatality statistics

Highlighting the urgency of the measure, Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner, Brajesh Narain Singh shared alarming statistics. In 2022 the state recorded 36,875 road accidents, resulting in 24,109 deaths and 21,696 injuries. Lucknow alone reported 1,408 accidents, with 643 fatalities and 994 injuries. The administration hopes this policy will encourage helmet use ultimately reducing the number of fatal road accidents involving two-wheelers in the state.

Reaction in other areas

Other than in Lucknow, similar rules will also be enforced in urban areas across Uttar Pradesh such as Noida. Just a week before the “no helmet, no petrol" regulation coming into play, the UP petroleum association opposed it. The association argued saying that this rule is not something feasible for business and that the fuel stations were not properly equipped for it to be implemented.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: