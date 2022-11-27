HT Auto
Uttar Pradesh To Become Auto Hub; Evs To Be Exported Abroad: Cm Yogi

Uttar Pradesh to become auto hub; EVs to be exported abroad: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government aims to transform the western and central regions of the state into a hub for the auto and electric vehicle industries as well as its supporting parts. The government targets to grow the state's economy to $1 trillion and also export EVs from here to places abroad.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only

Yogi instructed the officials that the auto and electric vehicle industries in western and central UP already have ample resources; they just need to be pushed further because the demand for electric vehicles in the auto industry is expanding quickly. This will also result in increase in the means of employment on a large scale. 

In the auto industry, the Growth State Value Addition (GSVA) of UP was 1.5 billion dollars in 2019, which can be increased to five billion dollars in the next five years, according to a report. The Yogi government is ready to spend 19-20 billion dollars towards development of this industry by utilizing 9000-10,000 acres of land. 

Auto parts with electric vehicles made here will be supplied to the UK, US, Australia and South Asia. In the meeting, the minister stated that both large industries and MSMEs play a significant part in the auto industry and are already well-established in sufficient numbers in western and central UP.

To encourage the auto industry, the CM has chosen locations such as Agra, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Etawah to boost the MSME sector, while Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Hapur, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut for the construction of big enterprises.

The minister also stated that Central Uttar Pradesh is very suitable for the most important metal industry for the auto industry as well as other industries related to it.

 

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2022, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EV electric mobility
