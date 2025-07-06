Used car prices in Delhi drop due to restrictions on end-of-life vehicles, says trade body

Prices of the used cars in Delhi have witnessed a sharp drop in recent days, owing to the restrictions on end-of-life (EOL) petrol and diesel vehicles, which were implemented on July 1 by the Delhi government but later rolled back due to mass outrage. Due to the restrictions on the overage vehicles, the national capital has witnessed prices of pre-owned cars in the city slumping by up to 50 per cent.

PTI has reported, citing the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal, that the market for overage vehicles in Delhi has been severely affected. The restrictions on overage petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi have impacted nearly 60 lakh vehicles. Goyal reportedly said that the price crash for used cars is attributed to the restrictions related to End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles, which have crossed the permissible age limit for operation in Delhi. He also claimed that traders are being forced to sell cars at significantly lower prices. "In the last five days, the prices of second-hand cars have dropped by 40 to 50 per cent. Businessmen in Delhi are now compelled to sell vehicles at one-fourth of their original price," Goyal reportedly said.

The pre-owned cars from Delhi are usually sold in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. More than 1,000 traders in areas like Karol Bagh, Preet Vihar, Pitampura, and Moti Nagar in Delhi are involved in the business of selling used vehicles. Now, the demand from outside states is accompanied by aggressive bargaining. "Luxury used cars that earlier fetched ₹six to seven lakh are now being sold for barely ₹four to five lakh. Buyers from other states are aware of the challenges faced by Delhi-based traders and are negotiating accordingly," Goyal said.

Car dealers have also raised concerns over difficulties in obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Transport Department, which is required to sell used vehicles in other states. Earlier, the process was relatively smooth, but now traders say they are facing delays and complications.

