HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Spying Fears? Us To Propose Ban On Chinese Software And Hardware In Connected Vehicles

US to propose ban on Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2024, 08:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • This move comes as a significant escalation in the United States' ongoing restrictions on Chinese vehicles, software and components.
EV3
This move comes as a significant escalation in the United States' ongoing restrictions on Chinese vehicles, software and components. (Kia)
EV3
This move comes as a significant escalation in the United States' ongoing restrictions on Chinese vehicles, software and components.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected on Monday to propose prohibiting Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, two sources told Reuters.

The Biden administration has raised serious concerns about the collection of data by Chinese companies on U.S. drivers and infrastructure as well as the potential foreign manipulation of vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon33.07 kmpl
₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹55,900
Compare
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
YObykes Yo Drift
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹51,000
Compare
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon36.0 kmpl
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 180
Engine Icon177.4 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon47.6 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The proposed regulation would ban the import and sale of vehicles from China with key communications or automated driving system software or hardware, said the two sources, who declined to be identified because the decision had not been publicly disclosed.

The move is a significant escalation in the United States' ongoing restrictions on Chinese vehicles, software and components. Last week, the Biden administration locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles as well as new hikes on EV batteries and key minerals.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in May the risks of Chinese software or hardware in connected U.S. vehicles were significant.

"You can imagine the most catastrophic outcome theoretically if you had a couple million cars on the road and the software were disabled," she said.

President Joe Biden in February ordered an investigation into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose national security risks over connected-car technology - and if that software and hardware should be banned in all vehicles on U.S. roads.

"China's policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security," Biden said earlier. "I’m not going to let that happen on my watch."

The Commerce Department plans to give the public 30 days to comment before any finalization of the rules, the sources said. Nearly all newer vehicles on U.S. roads are considered "connected." Such vehicles have onboard network hardware that allows internet access, allowing them to share data with devices both inside and outside the vehicle.

The department also plans to propose making the prohibitions on software effective in the 2027 model year and the ban on hardware would take effect in January 2029 or the 2030 model year. The prohibitions in question would include vehicles with certain bluetooth, satellite and wireless features as well as highly autonomous vehicles that could operate without a driver behind the wheel.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers in November raised alarm about Chinese auto and tech companies collecting and handling sensitive data while testing autonomous vehicles in the United States.

The prohibitions would extend to other foreign U.S. adversaries, including Russia, the sources said.

A trade group representing major automakers including General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai and others had warned that changing hardware and software would take time.

The carmakers noted their systems "undergo extensive pre-production engineering, testing, and validation processes and, in general, cannot be easily swapped with systems or components from a different supplier."

The Commerce Department declined to comment on Saturday. Reuters first reported, in early August, details of a plan that would have the effect of barring the testing of autonomous vehicles by Chinese automakers on U.S. roads. There are relatively few Chinese-made light-duty vehicles imported into the United States.

The White House on Thursday signed off on the final proposal, according to a government website. The rule is aimed at ensuring the security of the supply chain for U.S. connected vehicles. It will apply to all vehicles on U.S. roads, but not for agriculture or mining vehicles, the sources said.

Biden noted that most cars are connected like smart phones on wheels, linked to phones, navigation systems, critical infrastructure and to the companies that made them.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2024, 06:13 AM IST
TAGS: connected car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.