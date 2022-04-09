Up to ₹65,000 discount on Tata cars in April. Check full details here

Tata Motors is offering significant discounts on some of its cars and SUV models this month. The OEM shared customers can opt for Tiago, Tigor, Harrier or Safari with exchange bonuses, cash offers and corporate discounts. The offers will be available on both 2021 and 2022 model lineup. However, there are no offers on the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV and Tata Punch.

One can avail offers on the Tata Harrier up to ₹65,000, including ₹40,000 exchange bonus for all variants. The SUV comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine mated with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. It has a power output of 170 hp. It competes with the likes of MG Hector.

Tata is giving benefits of up to ₹45,000 on all the variants of its Safari SUV, however, there is no corporate discount available on the SUV. It also comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine similar to Harrier. The three-row SUV comes with six and seven-seat options. This SUV from Tata rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

One can get benefits up to ₹21,500 on Tata Motor's compact sedan Tigor. The model's XZ trim and the variants above will get an additional ₹10,000 off from the consumer scheme. All the variants of Tata Tigor will also get corporate discounts worth ₹11,500 barring any discounts on the model's CNG variants. Tata Tigor comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox and creates a power of 86 hp. The compact sedan competes with Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

Tata Tiago hatchback will have benefits up to ₹31,500, including a corporate discount up to ₹11,500 on all of its variants. However, no discounts or offers will be provided on the model's CNG variants. The Tata Tiago rivals the likes of Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

With Tata Nexon, one can get benefits up to ₹6,000 for the petrol-powered variant and ₹10,000 for the diesel one. No other benefits have been provided with this model. The Tata Nexon petrol variant comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine capable to create a power of 120 hp and its diesel variant comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that gives a power output of 110 hp.

In addition to all these, the Altroz offers no corporate discounts or exchange benefits, though certain State Bank of India (SBI) customers can get a small discount of ₹3,000 on the hatchback.

