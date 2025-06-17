UP Govt to set up 700 crore EV park in Kanpur with R&D and logistics connectivity

HT Auto
The project will be a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an estimated cost of Rs. 700 crore and will help boost India’s developing EV ecosystem.

Electric vehicle
Under the direction of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the EV Park will act as a large-scale industrial estate focused primarily on the manufacturing and assembly of electric vehicle components (Photo is representational)
Electric vehicle
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant initiative to establish Kanpur as a global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub. Under the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision – 2030, Kanpur will establish a 500-acre electric vehicle park in the Bhimsen area, linking to the dedicated freight corridor.

The project will be a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an estimated cost of Rs. 700 crore and will help boost India’s developing EV ecosystem.

Also Read : India will see spurt in EV manufacturing in upcoming 5 years: PM Narendra Modi

EV Park: Infrastructure and scope

Under the direction of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the EV Park will act as a large-scale industrial estate focused primarily on the manufacturing and assembly of electric vehicle components. The facility will encompass manufacturing units of essential components, including electric vehicle motors, vehicle chassis, steel structures, and lithium-ion cells.

The park will also feature the assembly of battery packs, EV chargers, controllers, and other essential electronics, creating a domestic supply chain for the manufacture of electric vehicles.

Dedicated R&D centre

One of the key features of the new park will be a cutting-edge research and development (R&D) hub that specializes in technology, particularly conducting research into advanced EV solutions. It is likely to be a key contributor to local industry growth and influence increased adoption of clean mobility technologies in general.

Also Read : JSW Group to set up EV manufacturing plant in Odisha, signs deal with govt

Economic impact and employment generation

The Kanpur EV park is expected to deliver a strong boost to the state’s economy. With the development of an integrated EV components cluster alongside the main park, the government aims to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups by giving them access to infrastructure and market linkages. This will create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and generate substantial employment in the region.

Strategic location and connectivity

Located along a freight corridor, the park has a logistical advantage. With the strength of connectivity with rail and road networks, manufacturers can seamlessly move raw materials and finished products without operational delays and costs at a minimum level, making Kanpur a fundamentally great location for future EV-related investments.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle

