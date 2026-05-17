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Cars & Bikes Auto News Uno Minda To Invest 550 Crore In Maharashtra Ev, Hybrid Powertrain Plant

Uno Minda to invest 550 crore in Maharashtra EV, hybrid powertrain plant

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 May 2026, 19:17 pm
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  • Uno Minda will invest 550 crore in a new Maharashtra facility to manufacture electric drive units and hybrid transmission systems for passenger vehicles.

The company said the investment will be made over the next two years through a mix of debt and equity, while commercial operations at the plant are expected to begin by the second quarter of FY28.

Uno Minda will invest 550 crore to set up a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra for electric and hybrid vehicle powertrain systems. The new facility will come up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, through the company’s subsidiary Uno Minda Auto Innovations Pvt Ltd. It will manufacture and assemble Electric Drive Units (EDUs) and Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) systems for passenger vehicles.

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The company said the investment will be made over the next two years through a mix of debt and equity, while commercial operations at the plant are expected to begin by the second quarter of FY28.

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Uno Minda said the decision follows new orders secured for EDU and DHT systems from an existing customer, although it did not name the automaker.

This is the second powertrain-related facility announced by the company in recent months. Uno Minda is also setting up another EV powertrain plant in Khed City near Pune, which is expected to start operations in the second half of FY27.

Automakers in India have been increasing focus on electric and hybrid technologies, including battery electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and range-extender EVs. The shift has also pushed component manufacturers to localise production of high-voltage powertrain systems and related technologies.

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First Published Date: 17 May 2026, 19:17 pm IST
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