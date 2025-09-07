Uno Minda seizes 4,200 fake auto parts in nationwide raids across India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Sept 2025, 08:45 am
Uno Minda has now stepped up its fight against this parallel economy. In a series of raids across Haryana, Bihar and Assam, more than 4,200 counterfeit handlebar switches carrying the company’s branding were seized.

The most significant raid took place in Sirsa, Haryana, where S.K. Traders was found distributing counterfeit starter switches (Photo is representational) (Yamaha )
Each time a motorcyclist presses the starter switch or flips on the blinkers, they are trusting in a component that must operate flawlessly. But in India's booming grey market, not everything it appears to be. Counterfeit switches and spares often look identical to genuine ones, yet compromise on quality and, more worryingly, safety.

Uno Minda, one of the country’s biggest component suppliers, has now stepped up its fight against this parallel economy. In a series of raids across Haryana, Bihar and Assam, more than 4,200 counterfeit handlebar switches carrying the company’s branding were seized.

A big bust in Haryana

The most significant raid took place in Sirsa, Haryana, where S.K. Traders was found distributing counterfeit starter switches. Investigations showed the fakes were even co-branded with another label, making them harder for unsuspecting buyers to detect. Nearly 2,740 switches were confiscated from the shop floor, valued at about 1.2 lakh. For a market where margins are thin and volumes matter, that’s a considerable cache.

Not just a small-town issue

Earlier in July, enforcement teams had turned their attention to Patna, where a retailer in Gandhi Maidan was caught with 310 fake handlebar switches. In August, Guwahati saw multiple seizures, from small shop counters to a larger godown where 900 pieces were stacked away. Combined, these raids highlight that counterfeit components are not only found in back-alley businesses but are proliferating into organised retail channels as well.

Why this matters

The counterfeit component industry is more than a bother for approved dealers, it poses a safety threat on Indian roads. A faulty switch can disable a headlamp or fail to trigger a starter motor at a critical moment. For two-wheeler riders, often the most vulnerable on the road, the consequences can be serious.

By roping in professional investigators and state police, Uno Minda is trying to dismantle the networks that keep these fake parts in circulation. But raids are only one part of the solution. For the consumer, caution is still the word: being aware where the piece was purchased and if it includes the guarantee of legitimacy.

The clampdown will not put an end to fake spares overnight, but it does highlight an industry that operates in the shadows, one where more than just a brand name is at stake.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2025, 08:45 am IST
TAGS: uno minda indian auto component industry
