Uno Minda sees 18 per cent revenue growth in Q1 FY26, driven by sensors and ADAS

Gurugram-based auto component maker Uno Minda has reported an 18 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter of FY26, driven by demand across core and emerging product categories.

Uno Minda’s consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹4,489 crore, an 18 per cent increase over ₹3,818 crore in Q1 FY25. The results, however, include ₹69 crore as incentive income from a prior period. Excluding this one-time item, the company’s underlying growth still reflects continued demand across switches, lighting, seating systems, and alloy wheels.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 33 per cent year-on-year to ₹543 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 12.1 per cent from 10.7 per cent a year ago. Adjusted for the incentive income, normalised EBITDA stood at ₹474 crore, maintaining a margin of 10.7 per cent.

Profitability strengthens, backed by diversified portfolio

Profit after tax attributable to shareholders was reported at ₹291 crore for Q1 FY26, up 46 per cent from ₹198 crore in the same period last year. On a normalised basis, excluding prior-period income, PAT came in at ₹239 crore, reflecting a 21 per cent increase year-on-year.

The company attributed this performance to strong traction across both legacy segments and newer areas such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), sensors, and controllers. These new categories are becoming an increasingly significant component of Uno Minda's future product portfolio, as the auto sector shifts towards electrification and digitalisation.

Strategic investments in EV and electronics

Uno Minda's guidance suggested that its recent investments in EV parts and high-tech electronics are finally paying off. “Our strategic focus on future-ready technologies is enabling us to stay ahead of the curve as the industry transforms," said Sunil Bohra, CFO of Uno Minda.

The company continues to focus on localisation, disciplined capital allocation, and maintaining margin stability as it scales its presence in both domestic and global markets. Uno Minda has 76 manufacturing units and 37 R&D centers globally, complementing its alliances with various international partners in Japan, Germany, Korea, and China.

Gradual shift toward next-gen mobility solutions

Looking at the trends in the industry, Ravi Mehra, Managing Director, Uno Minda, observed that the shift toward premiumisation, safety, and EV is changing the automotive landscape. Uno Minda wants to grow its footprint in this changing environment by continuing to invest in innovation, capacity, and customer development.

While near-term macroeconomic headwinds are an issue, the diversified nature of the company and early investment into next-gen technologies buffer it against cyclicality and well position it for long term growth.

