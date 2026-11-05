Uno Minda's revenue grows 38% to 6,655 crore in Q2 FY27; plans 85 crore sunroof capacity expansion

Uno Minda has recently announced its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit for Q2 FY27, with consolidated revenue rising 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,655 crore from ₹4,814 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Uno Minda reported record Q2 FY27 revenue of ₹ 6,655 crore and PAT of ₹ 420 crore, both up 38% year-on-year, and approved ₹ 85 crore for sunroof capacity expansion

“Our stellar performance in Q2 FY27 underscores the strength of our technology-led growth strategy and our ability to consistently outperform underlying automotive market trends. As we continue to scale our operations, our focus remains on delivering innovative and reliable solutions, maintaining high standards of quality and execution, and building enduring partnerships with our customers," Ravi Mehra, Managing Director, Uno Minda, stated.

Uno Minda Earnings in Q2,FY27

The automotive components manufacturer attributed the growth to higher volumes, increased value addition and a favourable product mix across its switches, lighting, alloy wheels and seating businesses. Its green mobility portfolio, including electric vehicle systems and alternative-fuel solutions, further supported the performance.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 33 per cent to ₹733 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹552 crore in Q2 FY26, while Profit after tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders rose 38 per cent to ₹420 crore from ₹304 crore a year earlier.

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Uno Minda Future Plans

Additionally, the company’s board has approved an additional investment of approximately ₹85 crore to expand sunroof manufacturing capacity at its facility in Bawal, Haryana. The move comes amid growing demand for advanced sunroof systems in India’s passenger vehicle market. The expansion is intended to fulfil new customer orders and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY28.

“We have delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 FY27, with consolidated revenue and PAT growing by 38 per cent year-on-year, demonstrating consistent outperformance from the underlying automotive industry growth. The performance reflects healthy growth across our business verticals, increasing scale, benefits of operating leverage and continued focus on operational efficiencies. We continue to make strategic investments across multiple business verticals to augment manufacturing capacities, strengthen our technological capabilities and capture emerging opportunities across the automotive and mobility value chain," Sunil Bohra, CFO, Unio Minda, said.

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