Uno Minda Q4 profit rises 22% as FY26 revenue crosses 19,500 crore

Auto components maker Uno Minda reported double-digit growth in revenue and profit for both the March quarter and the full financial year FY26. The company posted consolidated revenue of ₹5,336 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, up 18 per cent from ₹4,528 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹603 crore, while profit after tax attributable to shareholders increased 22 per cent to ₹326 crore.

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Uno Minda reported normalised consolidated revenue of ₹19,589 crore, compared with ₹16,775 crore in FY25, marking a 17 per cent increase. Normalised EBITDA for the year stood at ₹2,182 crore, up 16 per cent from ₹1,874 crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s normalised profit after tax attributable to shareholders rose 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,166 crore in FY26, compared to ₹943 crore in FY25.

Uno Minda said growth during the quarter was supported by volume expansion and rising adoption of value-added features across its product portfolio. The company supplies automotive systems and components to passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturers.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.75 per share for FY26. Including the interim dividend already paid, the total dividend payout for the year stands at ₹2.65 per share, amounting to ₹153 crore.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: