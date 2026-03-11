Uno Minda launches trumpet horn range for the Indian aftermarket

Uno Minda has introduced a new range of trumpet horns for the Indian aftermarket, aimed at passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. These fall in 80 mm and 90 mm diameter categories. The range includes multiple variants designed for different use cases, including premium passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty fleet applications.

At the premium end, the E80 12V electronic trumpet horn features an integrated electronic chip intended to maintain consistent sound. The company says the product comes with a three-year warranty from the manufacturing date and also includes reverse polarity protection along with a plug-and-play installation setup.

Uno Minda has also launched the T80 12V vertical trumpet horn with grill. This model uses a vertical layout to reduce installation space and includes dust- and splash-resistant protection.

Another variant in the lineup is the T80 12V vertical trumpet horn without grill, which the company says is designed to deliver clear sound output while maintaining a compact form factor.

The company has also introduced the T80 12V trumpet horn as a universal-fit option. It uses an ABS construction and is intended to work with both passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

For commercial vehicles, Uno Minda has launched the T90 24V melody trumpet horn. The product features eight selectable sound tones and is positioned as an alternative to conventional pipe horns used in trucks and other commercial vehicles.

According to the company, the trumpet horn range has been built using materials designed to withstand heat, dust, moisture and vibration. The products are also designed for compatibility with multiple vehicle platforms.

The new horns are available through offline aftermarket retailers as well as online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Unomindakart. Prices range from ₹800 to ₹3,400 depending on the model.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: